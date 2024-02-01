DEALERWARE ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH XTIME, BENEFITING DEALER CUSTOMERS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the premium fleet management provider servicing retail automotive dealers, today announces a data integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, the leading provider of service scheduling software. This new collaboration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both Dealerware and Xtime.

Now supporting Xtime reservations, this launch will help automate the process for reservations to be initiated at the time of service appointment scheduling. Once the customer books a service appointment and requests a loaner vehicle, an appointment is automatically populated in Dealerware's new drag-and-drop calendar, providing unparalleled planning for dealers to increase utilization of vehicles and thereby increase profitability.

"We at Dealerware pride ourselves on leveraging ecosystem integrations in a way that sets a new bar for effectively managing vehicles at a dealer," said Hallie Rinderle, SVP of Partnerships and Marketing at Dealerware. "We believe this will be a highly anticipated change for our joint customers. It will take the guesswork out of appointment capacity planning and ultimately provide insights that impact their bottom line."

Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has been a frontrunner in digital transformation across the automotive sector, successfully partnering with dealers, dealer groups and OEMs to modernize their fleet operations. Dealerware proudly maintains a Net Promoter Score in the 99% percentile for technology companies.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is premium fleet management for the modern retailer. The new Dealerware+ fleet management platform elevates the service and mobility experiences for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware+ allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of any fleet program on a single platform. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands.

