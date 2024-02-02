Dealerware, Axle Collaboration Enhances Auto Operations with Integrated Insurance Verification

Dealerware partners with Axle to streamline insurance verification for automotive dealerships and rental companies.

The collaboration reflects a commitment to innovation in the retail automotive industry, providing a seamless insurance verification process that enhances customer experience, cuts costs, and ensures compliance.

With the Dealerware and Axle integration, dealerships experience a 90% time reduction in insurance verification—from 20 minutes to under 2 minutes, elevating operational efficiency to new heights.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the premium fleet management company focused on retail automotive, has announced a strategic partnership with Axle, an Atlanta-based insurance verification company. This collaboration introduces an integrated solution that not only streamlines insurance verification processes but also delivers substantial time and cost savings for dealerships and rental companies.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Risk Mitigation: tools to mitigate potential risks associated with inadequate or invalid customer insurance coverage.

Time Efficiency: accelerated insurance verification process, reducing the time required for dealerships and rental operations to confirm customer insurance details manually.

Cost Savings: automation allows businesses to significantly cut operational costs associated with manual verification.

Seamless Integration: seamless integration into existing workflows, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free implementation

Mark Halsell, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dealerware explains, "This integration not only simplifies insurance verification but also contributes to operational efficiency and risk reduction, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for automotive dealers and rental operators. Ultimately its time savings and ease of use, from a single screen, allows our users to focus their time where it matters most - on their customers."

"Our partnership with Dealerware allows automotive dealers and rental operators all across the country to instantly verify insurance, save time and reduce operational risk, while creating a seamless experience for customers," said Armaan Sikand, co-founder and COO of Axle. "This saves the customer time while they're at the dealership and gives service department employees peace of mind that their vehicles are protected."

Eldric Brown, Fixed Operations Director at JLR North Atlanta added, "In the three months prior to using the solution, my service loaner department was exposed to over $20,000 in repairing damages due to customers not having either valid insurance coverage or a policy with adequate coverage. Since implementing the Axle integration, we have brought that down to $0. Dealerware continues to set the bar when it comes to providing technology integrations and an ecosystem of partners to address industry challenges."

Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has been a frontrunner in digital transformation across the automotive sector. Dealerware proudly maintains a Net Promoter Score in the 99% percentile for technology companies. The successful growth of Dealerware has been driven by new customers and a strong partner ecosystem with best-in-class providers: Tekion, Xtime, CDK Global, PDP Group, Arrowhead, Sedgwick, Reynolds & Reynolds, RedCap, Dealerlogix, myKaarma, Guidepoint, MDL autoMation, and now Axle.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is premium fleet management for the modern retailer. The new Dealerware+ fleet management platform elevates the service and mobility experiences for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware+ allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of any fleet program on a single platform. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

About Axle

Axle is "Plaid for Insurance" – a universal API for insurance data. With Axle, companies can instantly verify insurance and monitor ongoing coverage, helping them reduce operational cost while creating a frictionless experience for users. Axle is backed by leading investors including Google's AI-focused venture fund and Y Combinator, and angels from industry leaders like Plaid and Cox Automotive. For more information, please visit https://axle.insure.

