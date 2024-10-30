Dealerware Launches Advanced Geofencing & Alerts to Enhance Dealership Fleet Security and Efficiency

Dealerware introduces Advanced Geofencing & Alerts including customizable geofence boundaries, real-time SMS notifications for employees, and an actionable alerts drawer for immediate responses to geofence breaches.

With the rise in need for connected car technologies, Dealerware's enhanced capabilities aim to provide dealerships with automated, configurable solutions to improve fleet management, employee workflows, and customer experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, a leading provider of fleet management solutions for automotive OEMs and dealerships, announces the launch of Advanced Geofencing & Alerts to align with emerging industry needs. Designed to address critical challenges such as vehicle theft, unauthorized use, and insurance liabilities, these cutting-edge capabilities will help dealerships improve fleet control, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency.

Key Features:

Customizable Geofence Boundaries – Easily configure multiple geofences with ease, where the radius can be customized by mile, state border, or as a polygon.

– Easily configure multiple geofences with ease, where the radius can be customized by mile, state border, or as a polygon. Instant Employee Notifications – Real-time SMS alerts notify employees the moment a geofence breach is detected and enable quick, decisive responses.

– Real-time SMS alerts notify employees the moment a geofence breach is detected and enable quick, decisive responses. Actionable Alerts Drawer – A new in-app alerts drawer empowers employees to quickly act when geofence breaches or off-lot vehicle instances occur.

– A new in-app alerts drawer empowers employees to quickly act when geofence breaches or off-lot vehicle instances occur. Configurable Rules – Create and manage rules that automatically trigger alerts when vehicles enter or exit designated areas, providing real-time insights into fleet utilization and location.

Recent automotive industry trends underscore the growing importance of connected car technologies, including GPS tracking and geofencing, especially for dealerships managing fleets of loaner or shared vehicles. As mobility services expand, the need for advanced fleet management solutions has surged, with dealerships adopting these tools to mitigate risks like vehicle theft, unauthorized use, and compliance issues (McKinsey & Company, 2024).

"It's essential for us to have complete oversight of our fleet. Dealerware's Advanced Geofencing provides the control and real-time visibility we need," shared Audi San Diego Service Manager, Shannon Bain. "We typically set a 150-mile radius around our dealership, but it's also vital to receive alerts if a vehicle gets close to the Mexico border, which is about 25 miles away. Vehicles can easily cross the border and not return, so the ability to set multiple customized geofences helps us proactively prevent theft and unauthorized use."

"Our partners need fleet management solutions that are intuitive, efficient, and adaptable. With our new Advanced Geofencing & Alerts, we're delivering a level of customization that allows dealerships to configure their fleet oversight to fit their specific needs," said Dealerware CEO, Matt Carpenter. "Dealerware's recent enhancements automate the most critical aspects of asset security, helping dealerships respond quickly to issues and ultimately provide a better customer experience."

By offering real-time tracking and geofencing capabilities, connected car technology helps optimize fleet utilization, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs. This enables dealerships to gain better visibility, ensure vehicles remain within permitted areas, and receive immediate alerts for unauthorized activities, adequately protecting assets and streamlining operations.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is the best-in-class software platform for dealer fleet and mobility program management, connecting around 60,000 vehicles at over 2,000 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. Preferred by several OEM brands, Dealerware offers innovative, cloud-based, fully-integrated technology with user-friendly UX, open APIs, and versatile web and mobile apps, empowering dealerships to streamline operations and enhance fleet management. For more information, please visit https://www.dealerware.com/.

