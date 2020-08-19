Dealerware partners with MDL autoMation to offer a more efficient, personalized guest experience for service loaner customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform, partners with MDL autoMation to deliver a personalized customer experience within the service lane while increasing operational efficiency through automated guest recognition. Starting August 19, dual customers will enjoy the seamless integration of MDL's guest recognition software with Dealerware's loaner fleet management platform to reduce wait times, expedite vehicle retrieval and deliver a truly memorable guest experience.

"The new integration of Dealerware with MDL helps us delight our guests," said Bobbie Pyka, Mercedes-Benz of Austin. "When a guest arrives at the dealership in a loaner vehicle, MDL automatically reads the loaner vehicle plate, associates it with the repair order and we get an alert so while one valet greets them by name, another retrieves the key to stage the guest's vehicle. Our service advisor also receives a notification to meet the guest on the service drive. It saves time and it adds a personal touch to the service experience."

Personalization creates an emotional connection with consumers, and according to survey data from loyalty technology leader, Epsilon, 80% of consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that provides personalized experiences. During a time of reduced human interaction, faster, more personalized service is vital to the success of a dealership. MDL's license plate reading technology integrates with Dealerware's loaner management software to enable quick and differentiated customer service while also significantly improving operational efficiency.

With this integration:

Returning customers receive a personalized greeting upon entry to the service drive when returning their loaner vehicle. These greetings on screens in the service drive allow retailers to have a more personal touch, while grappling with the challenges of reduced human interaction.

The ability to serve more repair orders with the same fleet size is key to increasing profitability, while decreasing costs. This integration allows service advisors to get a head start on retrieving the customer's vehicle, but also provides distinctive movement to surprise and delight customers with faster, more personalized service.

"Moments matter. Beginning vehicle retrieval, whether on your central lot or on satellite lots, as soon as possible allows dealership staff to reduce time and remove friction," said Russell Lemmer, President of Dealerware. "This new partnership empowers dealers with better ways to serve their customers, increase business operations and streamline processes to build loyalty in meaningful ways."

"Both today and in a post-Covid world, mindful hospitality and staff efficiency is critical to the success of the dealership," explains MDL autoMation CEO, Ken Karegeannes. "With our integration dealerships will be able to make memorable customer connections and benefit from positive impact to their operations."

Demand for flexible, mobile-friendly fleet management solutions like Dealerware is evident as automotive retailers increasingly look for ways to interact with customers beyond the dealership lot. Dealerware's recent growth – 100 percent year-over-year in 2019 and a 20 percent increase in Daily Active Users since the start of 2020 – further illustrates the rapid innovation happening at dealerships across North America.

For more information about Dealerware's integration with MDL autoMation, visit go.dealerware.com/partners/mdl.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and increasing customer loyalty, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicle, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in the U.S., including all 10 of the top 10 public dealer groups, across 26 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

About MDL autoMation

Founded in 2006, MDL autoMation™ (MDL) is one of the automotive industry's leaders in the application of IoT and SaaS-based technologies for process improvement, automated customer recognition, vehicle tracking and monitoring, personalized customer service and sales, and inventory management. Their mission is to create innovative technology solutions to help our clients achieve new heights in customer acquisition, process management, and guest experience. For more information, please visit mdlautomation.com.

