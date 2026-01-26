Dealerware Redefines How Automotive Retailers Manage Mobility Performance With Enterprise Reporting

New enterprise reporting suite delivers proactive alerts, intelligent reports, and powerful visual dashboards that drive clearer decisions across automotive retail and network-level mobility operations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, a leading fleet management and mobility platform for automotive retailers and OEMs, today announced the launch of Dealerware Insights, a modern reporting experience designed to help retailers, dealer groups, and OEMs turn fleet data into timely, confident action.

The announcement follows Dealerware's recent acquisition by growth investors and underscores the company's continued investment in modern, scalable technology that supports the evolving role of dealerships as mobility hubs.

Dealerware Insights combines proactive alerts, intelligent reports, and visual dashboards to help automotive retailers manage fleet performance at scale.

Dealerware Insights delivers performance clarity at every level of the organization, from individual rooftops to network-level programs. Built on a unified, enterprise-grade data pipeline, the suite provides a consistent reporting foundation that empowers field teams, operators, and executives with the same trusted data and visibility.

Designed to move organizations beyond static dashboards and manual analysis, Dealerware Insights evaluates fleet, contract, and program data to surface proactive alerts, prioritized reports, and visual performance insights. Teams can create, schedule, and manage reports directly within the platform, ensuring critical data is automatically delivered to the right stakeholders and translated into actionable, repeatable workflows across mobility operations.

"Mobility programs generate enormous amounts of data, but data alone does not drive results," said Matt Carpenter, CEO of Dealerware. "Dealerware Insights is designed to surface KPIs and insights that drive the right actions at the right time. It helps increase fleet utilization, reduce fleet program costs, guide fleet size and composition, and inform vehicle turn decisions. Our OEM and retail partners will be increasingly aided by Dealerware's AI capabilities."

Turning Mobility Data Into Action

Dealerware Insights supports organizations with proactive fleet management through capabilities such as:

Fleet readiness and turn indicators that highlight vehicles primed for sale or redeployment based on usage, mileage, and program thresholds

Program performance, cost, and recovery rollups that allow dealer groups and OEMs to evaluate mobility programs consistently across dozens or hundreds of rooftops

Program compliance with OEM and insurance requirements without adding complexity for dealership teams

By pairing powerful, actionable reporting with Dealerware's deep industry expertise and award-winning Customer Success team, Dealerware Insights helps OEMs, dealer groups, and individual automotive retailers operationalize mobility programs more effectively, turning reporting insights into measurable and actionable business value.

See Dealerware Insights at NADA

Dealerware will showcase Dealerware Insights at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience live demos and see how enterprise mobility reporting is driving real-world outcomes for retailers and OEMs.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.dealerware.com or connect with the Dealerware team at NADA booth #4213.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is a leading fleet management and mobility platform built for automotive OEMs and retailers. The cloud-native, mobile-first platform connects fleets of vehicles at automotive retailers with the evolving needs of the modern retail consumer, including courtesy vehicles, paid rentals, test drives, and pickup and delivery. Dealerware serves as the single, integrated fleet management platform trusted by more than 3,000 automotive retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit dealerware.com.

