Dealerware selected by Jaguar Land Rover North America as Preferred Fleet Management Software Vendor

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware announces its selection by Jaguar Land Rover North America as the preferred fleet management software vendor. The news follows the tremendous success of a program across 30 Jaguar Land Rover North America retailers who implemented Dealerware's fully connected fleet management software, resulting in the drastic improvement of operational best practices.

By switching from their existing loaner fleet management solutions, such as third-party providers, to internal fleet management with Dealerware, retailers decrease alternate transportation costs by hundreds of thousands per month while increasing owner satisfaction. This aligns with recent JD Power CSI results which showed that retailers who use Dealerware for their courtesy loaner fleet program enjoy an average CSI score 27 points higher than those using other offerings. With Dealerware, Jaguar Land Rover North America retailers nationwide can now substantially reduce operating costs, improve program utilization, and, ultimately, elevate owner experiences.

"Given our notable success with Jaguar Land Rover retailers to date, we're thrilled Jaguar Land Rover North America selected Dealerware to power its national service loaner fleet across its entire dealer body," said Russell Lemmer, President of Dealerware. "Dealerware reduces costs and elevates the customer experience by digitizing and automating the management of cars, contracts, and service customers – a true game changer in automotive retail. We're looking forward to continue working with Jaguar Land Rover North America to enable retailers to deliver world-class programs with efficiency."

The Winning Formula

Cost savings and customer satisfaction are key differentiators for Dealerware. Dealerware customers recover an average of $65 per vehicle per month and on average see a 15-percent increase in vehicle utilization with its mobile-first, connected fleet management platform. Additionally, Dealerware's ability to quickly deliver efficient and effective solutions based on customer feedback is a proven asset in a fast-moving retail environment. Dealerware offers the most comprehensive and responsive customer success team in the industry, with customer satisfaction scores averaging 98 percent.

"Dealerware has been a game-changer for us. Now we know all the most important information about our fleet in real-time. We're saving thousands of dollars a month in fuel recovery, and most importantly, we're delighting customers with a more modern experience," states Damon Spears, General Manager, Jaguar Land Rover Austin.

Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has been a frontrunner in digital transformation across the automotive sector. Today's news comes on the heels of explosive growth for Dealerware, 100-percent year-over-year, driven by new customers such as Mercedes-Benz USA, and a strong partner ecosystem with best-in-breed providers like CDK Global, PDP Group, Arrowhead, Reynolds & Reynolds, RedCap, myKaarma, Guidepoint, and CarStory.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. Dealerware streamlines the difficult-to-master task of fleet management at automotive dealerships, whether they need to better manage loaner car operations, subscription programs or even hybrids of each. Today's service loaner fleets are designed to elevate the customer experience, but often create inefficacies, ballooning costs and frustrations for dealerships and customers. By taking a mobile-first, connected approach, Dealerware decreases contract time by upwards of 90%, allowing service departments to delight customers by getting them on the road quickly and painlessly; while saving dealers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by eliminating costs and creating efficiencies. Today, Dealerware is managing tens-of-thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships; working with 9 of the top 10 public auto groups and eighteen OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

SOURCE Dealerware

