Dealerware Selected to Support Lexus' Leadership in Customer Service Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform for automotive retailers, has been selected by Lexus to join a select group of software vendors to power its newly reimagined Lexus Customer Convenience System. All 243 Lexus dealerships in North America will be able to use Dealerware's mobile contracting, cost recovery, fleet management and reporting tools to elevate their customers' service experiences and simplify the management of large vehicle fleets.

Lexus' approval of the Dealerware platform follows a successful nine-month pilot program through which multiple Lexus dealerships increased fleet utilization rates – as much as 18 percent – and enhanced customer service experiences amid a challenging year. At the conclusion of the pilot program, all participating dealerships elected to continue using Dealerware rather than reverting to their previous fleet management platforms.

"We began as a pilot dealer with Dealerware and elected to remain on their platform because we really like how easy it is for our team to use and the superior experience we can deliver to our customers," said Monika Slezak, Service Manager at Lexus of Stevens Creek in San Jose, California.

The Dealerware platform is proven, via research conducted by J.D. Power, to increase customer satisfaction scores. Lexus dealers that choose Dealerware for their fleet management and fixed operations customer service needs will enjoy:

Elevated customer experiences

Mobile-first, one-minute customer contracting

Modern rental capabilities

Seamless pickup and delivery

Automated cost recovery

Actionable reporting & analytics

Exceptional dealer support

"The new LCCS is evolving to deliver an even more customer-centric experience that includes courtesy loaners, pickup and delivery, retail rental, and other modern mobility services that today's luxury consumer appreciates," said Russell Lemmer, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dealerware. "We look forward to helping Lexus dealers delight existing customers, attract new buyers and continue to reinforce their status as a top luxury brand."

Dealerware is a frontrunner in digital transformation within the automotive sector and has for years successfully partnered with dealers, dealer groups and OEMs to modernize their retail operations. Dealerware experienced 100 percent year-over-year growth in 2019 and maintained a Net Promoter Score in the 100th percentile for technology companies. The successful growth of Dealerware has been driven by new customers and a strong partner ecosystem with best-in-breed providers like CDK Global, PDP Group, Arrowhead, Sedgwick, Reynolds & Reynolds, RedCap, myKaarma, Guidepoint, and MDL autoMation.

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

