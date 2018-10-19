DealerX Hires Anthony Monteiro as Chief Strategy Officer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerX Partners LLC, a pioneer and leading provider of digital automotive services connecting in-market car buyers with dealers and OEMs, has appointed Anthony Monteiro as Chief Strategy Officer, effective September 24th, 2018.

Monteiro brings more than two decades of key management experience across the automotive and marketing industries, holding senior positions at ELEAD1ONE, Sonic Automotive and Autoweb.com. As VP of Product for ELEAD1ONE Monteiro was responsible for the overall product direction and development for the nations largest Automotive CRM provider. ELEAD1ONE CIO, Carmen Andreoli, commented: "Anthony has a strong track record of successfully implementing strategic vision to position our software competing in the CRM and digital marketing space. His leadership and understanding of both the dealership's needs and how to translate that into world class software is unmatched."

Monteiro will be responsible for the strategic positioning and sales initiatives for the fast-growing company at DealerX.

Monteiro commented on his new role: "I started my career in digital marketing at Autoweb over 20 years ago, when most folks in the industry didn't even have email. I have been part of this industry both as a dealer and mostly as product visionary watching the evolution of where we are today. I have seen every platform there is to see and I can honestly say this one is the real deal. I am very excited to join DealerX and lead the industry with a digital marketing platform that specializes in providing our customers with high-quality, cross platform performance-based campaigns. It is important to provide our clients with detailed visibility and attribution that helps them to understand the value and ROI our services and products and most importantly drives sales and service visits."

CEO of DealerX Jeff Tognetti said, "We have the industries best technology platform, advanced technology and an extremely talented team. We are looking forward to establishing our brand and really look forward to leveraging Anthony's experiences to help us grow by introducing new strategies and initiatives that I believe will unlock the company's full potential."

About DealerX Partners LLC.

DealerX is a proprietary Automotive AI predictive modeling platform. DealerX has offices in New York Metropolitan Area and Florida. Our services touch millions of consumers every year and our diversified folio of clients range from large Multi-National Media Companies, OEMs (Including Volkswagen of America) to select agencies and some of the nation's top dealer groups.

