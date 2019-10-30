DealHub.io - Ranks #1 in G2 Fall 2019 Momentum Grid® for CPQ

LOS ALTOS, California, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io ( https://www.dealhub.io/ ), the fastest-growing solution for CPQ , Sales Proposals & Contract Management announced today that it has been named #1 in the G2 Fall 2019 Momentum Grid® for CPQ, outperforming legacy solutions like Salesforce CPQ, Apptus, PROS, Experlogix, IBM CPQ, and Oracle CPQ Express.



The G2 Momentum Grid® highlights industry leaders who have demonstrated trending growth in the CPQ Market in the last year and also helps buyers discover solutions that are innovators in their field, have considerable influence on the market, and best fit their needs at scale. G2 provides unbiased user reviews and representation of the customer voice.

"DealHub.io has received the highest Momentum Grid Score in G2's Fall 2019 Momentum Grid Report for CPQ," said Kara Kennedy, Market Director, G2. "This high distinction is due to DealHub's reviewer satisfaction, coupled with an indication of year-over-year growth for key indicators such as company size, review growth, and web presence growth."

"We are honored that G2 has recognized DealHub as the leader in the CPQ industry," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO & Founder. "DealHub strives to push the boundaries of innovation and drive a more effective, efficient and customer-centric sales approach. This acknowledgment from G2 demonstrates the customer demand for a next-generation CPQ solution that is both easy to implement and use."

DealHub has also won multiple awards in various G2 Grid and Index reports for CPQ, including Easiest Set-Up in the Enterprise and Mid-Market Categories, Best Support in the Enterprise and Mid-Market Categories, and Best Usability in the Enterprise and Mid-Market Categories. In addition, DealHub has been acknowledged by G2 as leader in the Fall 2019 Contract Management Momentum Report, providing leading-edge capabilities like Contract Redlining to significantly reduce time to sign-off.

DealHub's objective is to deliver a single sales-customer engagement platform (rather than discrete point solutions), with a streamlined sales workflow across the entire buyer journey.

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately .

