DealHub.io Named 'Hot Vendor' in Sales Engagement by Aragon Research

DealHub.io eliminates the need for fragmented stacks of siloed sales engagement tools by offering a single, unified, AI-enabled platform for the entire sales process. DealHub provides sales professionals a consistent environment to meet, engage and collaborate online with their buyers on the most relevant, personalized and dynamic content, while gaining real-time insights on buyer engagement and disposition.

"Our selection by Aragon Research validates our mission to drive sales through engaging, person-based dialogue across all stages of the buyer journey," said DealHub.io CEO, Eyal Elbahary. "We're honored to have been recognized as a 'Hot Vendor' in the rapidly growing Sales Engagement Platform market."

The demand for Sales Engagement Platforms continues to grow as organizations look to eliminate their fractured sales tools and gain greater insight on the content they share with customers. Aragon Research estimates the SEP market will reach $5 billion by 2021.

About DealHub.io

DealHub.io is the first unified Sales Engagement Platform that supports the entire sales process, offering interactive Content Sharing, CPQ, Document Generation, Contract Management and eSignature. DealHub.io's intuitive, customizable Sales Playbooks reduce the need for training and coaching by guiding sales people on the best actions and most relevant content to engage with at every stage of the sales process. Real-time engagement analytics provide essential sales insights to continuously drive deals forward.

For more information visit http://www.dealhub.io.

Aragon Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

