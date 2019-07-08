DealHub.io Named Leader in the CPQ Software Industry

LOS ALTOS, California, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io , the fastest growing CPQ & Sales Engagement company, announced today that it has been recognized a rising Leader in G2 Crowd's Summer 2019 Grid® Report. In addition, DealHub currently holds the top spot in the Trending CPQ Momentum Grid®, surpassing legacy CPQ solutions such as Salesforce, Apttus and Experlogix.

DealHub CPQ has also won 16 awards including Best Relationship, Best Usability, and Fastest Implementation for Enterprise.

"We are honored that G2 recognizes DealHub as a leader in the CPQ industry," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO & Founder. DealHub has been at the forefront of evolving CPQ to support the digital transformation that drives today's customer-oriented sales processes. Our position as a leader on the G2 Grid clearly demonstrates that by putting the relationship between buyers & sellers first and providing a unified buying journey, we're on the right track and our customers recognize the unique value we bring to this space."

"DealHub.io has been identified as a Leader in our Summer '19 CPQ Grid Report, based on market influence and high levels of customer satisfaction with the product," said Kara Kennedy, Market Director, G2. "DealHub.io's satisfaction ratings were highlighted by 100% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars, 97% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend DealHub.io at a rate of 97%."

DealHub CPQ software integrates natively with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 .

DealHub.io is the only CPQ & Sales Engagement Platform that supports the entire sales process, offering interactive Content Sharing, CPQ, Document Generation, Contract Management, and eSignature. DealHub's intuitive, predictive sales playbooks reduce the need for training and coaching by guiding salespeople on the best actions and most relevant content to share with prospects at every stage of their buying journey. Real-time engagement analytics provide actionable sales insights to continuously drive deals forward.

G2 empowers buying decisions by leveraging the voice of the customer and bringing transparency to B2B purchasing. G2's real-time, unbiased user reviews help businesses assess the best software and services for their needs. G2 features 800,000+ independent and authenticated user reviews read by over 3 million buyers each month.

