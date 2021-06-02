DealHub.io Raises $20 Million to take Revenue Amplification Mainstream

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io , the industry's only complete Revenue Amplification Platform (RevAmp), today announced it has closed $20 million in Series B funding led by Israel Growth Partners, with participation from existing investor Cornerstone Venture Partners.

The investment round follows DealHub's continued multi-year hyper-growth, driven by the critical role Revenue Operations (RevOps) teams have undertaken in maximizing revenue across their multiple sales channels and opportunity types.

Revenue Amplification is the natural evolution of Sales and Revenue Operations from a narrow view of individual buyer interactions towards a 360 degree view of buyers and buyer intent. RevAmp evolves Sales teams from running one-size-fits-all sales interactions to highly tailored sales processes that meet buyers where they are in their buying journey.

DealHub's RevAmp empowers Sales to interactively engage buyers in a personalized, insightful and intuitive manner throughout the entire sales process. RevAmp eliminates the need to run multiple disparate sales solutions by natively incorporating enterprise-grade CPQ, CLM, Predictive Sales Playbooks and Digital DealRooms in one complete sales platform.

With its unique ability to engage buyers across all sales processes, RevAmp enables organizations to make better decisions based on actual in-context customer interactions. RevAmp is able to analyze real-time insights to derive buyer intent, while uncovering buyer patterns, preferences and behaviors that drive next best actions that lead to wins.

"Yesterday's siloed sales tools no longer cut it in the new Work from Anywhere era," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO & Co-founder of DealHub.io. "Sales has undergone the largest disruption it has ever seen. Not only have sales teams needed to adapt to more sophisticated and informed buyers, but remote selling and digital transformation have compelled them to evolve the traditional sales process into a unique human-to-human interaction."

"Revenue leaders need the agility to keep pace with today's fast and ever-changing business environment. They cannot afford to be restrained by rigid and costly to implement tools to manage their sales processes," said Uri Erde, General Partner at IGP. "RevAmp provides a simple to operate, intuitive, no-code solution that makes it possible for sales organizations to continuously adapt to the modern sales ecosystem. Furthermore, it provides sales leaders the visibility and insights they need to manage and consistently accelerate revenue growth. We're excited to back the innovation DealHub is bringing to the world of revenue operations and help fuel its growth."

DealHub's award-winning Revenue Amplification Platform (RevAmp) enables Sales teams to build and maintain engaging and personalized dialogue with their buyers throughout the sales processes. RevAmp incorporates enterprise-grade CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, Predictive Sales Playbooks, Digital DealRooms, online forms and e-Signature in one complete sales platform. Utilizing AI-based buyer engagement analytics derived from actual customer touches, RevAmp uncovers previously unattainable buyer disposition, behavior and intent that most effectively drives deals to success. DealHub is a private company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

IGP is an investment fund focused on Israeli-related technology companies, seeking to partner with established growth companies that have strong product differentiation, a proven business strategy at scale, a technological advantage and top-tier management teams with a passion to build large independent companies and category leadership. IGP team is made of former technology executives and seasoned investors. The team core strength is the value-added guidance they provide. Learn more about IGP Capital: www.igpcapital.com.

