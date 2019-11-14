DealHub.io Ranks #1 in Fall 2019 G2 Momentum Grid® for Contract Management

LOS ALTOS, California, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the fastest-growing solution for Contract Management , CPQ , & Sales Proposals has been named #1 in the G2 Momentum Grid® for Contract Management . DealHub.io has also won 18 additional awards including Best Support for Enterprise and Best Usability.

The G2 Momentum Grid® provides insights into solutions that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and responding quickly to the evolving needs of their users. To that effect, DealHub.io is at the forefront and empowers companies to streamline their contract administration by enabling all stakeholders to collaborate from one central digital environment allowing full transparency in real-time.

"G2 weighed a number of factors to determine positions on the Fall 2019 Contract Management Momentum Grid," said Marshall Lager, Research Principal, G2. "DealHub.io earned its high placement through reviewer satisfaction, combined with year-over-year growth in company size, web presence, and number of reviews."

"At DealHub.io we are determined to provide the most powerful solutions that transform the way organizations manage their Sales and Business processes," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO DealHub.io. We are honored to be recognized as #1 in both the Contract Management and CPQ Momentum Grid categories."

About DealHub:

DealHub delivers a single sales-customer engagement platform (rather than discrete point solutions). DealHub's award-winning CPQ and Contract Management modules provide Sales organizations with an effective and streamlined sales workflow across the entire buyer journey.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately .

