Dealing with Hormonal Imbalance? Femarelle® Will Rejuvenate Your Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is possible to age with grace. But that does not mean it is always going to be easy. Over time, your body will change, and your moods will likely ebb and flow along with it. That said, you can stay on top of your health without losing ownership of yourself. Femarelle® offers a natural way to maintain a sense of control, even as nature takes its course. Under the guidance of parent company, Se-cure Pharmaceuticals, Femarelle® provides a chance to restore your body's hormonal balance with their new supplement, Rejuvenate.

Founded in 1997, Se-cure Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops proprietary botanical therapies using cutting-edge scaling technologies. With their Femarelle® brand, they developed innovative research and special biochemical agents that target specific tissues in a natural, safe, and effective way. The founder and CEO of Se-cure Pharmaceuticals was inspired to create a company by his mother's own personal experience with menopause following breast cancer and her inability to use hormonal therapy. As a result, Femarelle®'s three flagship products suggest an alternative to hormonal therapies. Of the three offerings, Femarelle®'s Rejuvenate supplement aims to maintain the effect of estrogen, even as the levels begin to decline for most women in their mid-forties.

At the onset of hormonal decline, many women notice a difference in their body behavior. The hormonal fluctuations often trigger a decreased libido, as well as changes in mood, energy level, temperament, sleep pattern, and skin elasticity. Rejuvenate is intended for women just embarking on this journey, as a means to provide proper health management when symptoms first appear.

With 56 capsules per pack and a twice-daily recommended dosage, Femarelle® Rejuvenate aims to offer a natural solution to many of the primary symptoms of hormonal decline. The understanding that lies behind the product is that the hormonal imbalance is a natural process, but its symptoms can have a significant negative impact on a women's well-being. Some available treatments offer a relief in symptoms at the cost of increasing potential health risks. Femarelle® is not recognized by the body as a hormone, but it targets the estrogen receptors, enabling women swift relief of unwanted symptoms in a safe and scientifically proven manner.

The soy found in Femarelle® Rejuvenate is not an isoflavones extract. Instead, the supplement is manufactured through a proprietary process. creating a stable and effective nutraceutical that is backed by multiple studies and supported by leading gynecologists around the world. As with all of the Femarelle® product line, Femarelle® Rejuvenate is gluten-free, glucose-free, non-GMO, and is manufactured in a plant that is GMP, ISO-9001, and HACCP-certified.

Respected figures in the women's healthcare community have spoken positively of Femarelle® products, including Dr. Lila Nachtigall, the former President of the North American Menopause Society and Director of Women's Wellness Program. According to Dr. Nachtigall: "I started recommending Femarelle to my patients after I visited the plant where Femarelle® is manufactured and I saw that there was really great quality control. I have seen it is very safe and effective through several studies that I conducted, and the results of the numerous studies done on the products."

Femarelle® Rejuvenate just might be the ideal alternative when managing your feminine health. Forty-five is the new thirty-five, and you should be able to just enjoy your life, because you deserve it.

