Dealmaking Made Easy: New Online Solution Connects Buyers, Sellers to $1 Trillion M&A Market

Bankers Deals is a Deal Discovery Solution for Deal Makers Globally

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmakers looking to sell or acquire a new business generally rely on their personal business network to find a suitable opportunity, which is an inefficient method that almost guarantees missing out on the right deal. Bankers Deals will change that.

Developed by a business leader with a deep background in M&A, Bankers Deals is an intelligent B2B deal discovery solution for the lower to middle M&A market that connects deal makers globally. The website and mobile app service enables and simplifies deal discovery for both buy-side and sell-side, allowing deal makers to confidently find the right deal or the ideal acquiror wherever they may be, anywhere in the world.

"Think of it as Match.com for dealmakers," said Arun Kashyap, founder and CEO of Bankers Deals. "Our solution is ideal for investment banks, M&A advisors, merchant banks, private equity firms, corporations, family offices and other investment firms.

"The growing middle to lower M&A market represents a significant opportunity for deal makers," he said. "Over the last year, the total transaction value of all middle market deals that closed was over $1 trillion USD. But finding the right deal is challenging. It's easy to be completely unaware of a deal being marketed or finding out too late.

"Bankers Deals provides much greater deal visibility," he continued. "Users can proactively search and discover unique opportunities or unlikely acquirors outside their traditional relationship-based network."

Users of Bankers Deals can register as a seller, buyer, or both. Sellers upload their opportunity details and input buyer preferences. Buyers input their opportunity preferences. The platform's patent pending data driven algorithms are dynamic in nature and assist in real time deal discovery based on individual user preferences.

The subscription-based solution is both web and mobile ready (Apple and Android mobile apps available), so users will always be connected and immediately notified of matches and alerts.

"With just a few clicks, users can efficiently and effectively find the right actionable deal or the ideal acquiror," said Kashyap. "They'll never miss that golden opportunity again."

Launched in BETA this month, Bankers Deals will launch a full version shortly following initial customer feedback. For more information see www.bankersdeals.com or watch an explainer video HERE.

Contact:

Arun Kashyap, Founder & CEO

Tel: +1-416-306-2489

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bankers Deals