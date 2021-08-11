Dealmed Opens Additional Distribution Center in Florida, Expanding Next Day Service to Majority of East Coast States

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical supply distributor Dealmed has announced a planned expansion of operations to Miami, Florida. The expansion marks Dealmed's first distribution facility outside of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and brings its resources to its vastly growing customer base in the Southeast and Florida.

The new distribution center will be used as a backflow warehouse for Dealmed original products (Dealmed Originals) and will allow the facility to continue growing its inventory of medical supplies while efficiently distributing several thousand products from over 200 brands to the Florida region. The expansion also allows Dealmed to offer next-day delivery to most East Coast states.

"We are excited about our new facility and the growth potential here and look forward to hiring local talent to help us blossom further and assist medical providers in staying fully equipped with the highest quality medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment," said Michael Einhorn, CEO of Dealmed.

The distribution center will also double as a testing ground for several innovative distribution technology features that are designed to better catalog and track items, as well as an advanced packing system boosting an already proprietary warehouse technology system.

Dealmed has played a major role in supporting hospitals, private practices, and other medical entities throughout the pandemic and has served as the reliable PPE supplier in addition to providing the medical community with knowledge and assistance during the most tumultuous parts of the previous year. They have been featured in Yahoo Finance , CNN Health , Reuters , Kaiser Health News , Nikkei Asia , Associated Press , New York Magazine , and Becker's Hospital Review among several other prominent publications.

Dealmed is actively hiring for this new location and will be soliciting applicants through their website.

About Dealmed

Dealmed is a multi-channel medical supply distributor and manufacturer servicing healthcare providers with medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals, including all products necessary to deliver superior patient care. Dealmed has developed into one of the nation's premier medical supply distributors with the tools and expertise to service the healthcare industry's rapidly changing needs. Through their dedication to reliability, dependability, and quick and efficient deliveries, Dealmed has built a reputation as one of the industry's leading medical suppliers, committed to keeping their customers well-supplied and well-equipped.

