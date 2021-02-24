Dealmed Partners with Kodak in Licensing Agreement for Infrared Thermometers

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical supply manufacturer and distributor Dealmed today announced a licensing agreement with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) for the production of infrared thermometers This partnership represents a significant addition to Dealmed's rapidly expanding product offering and supply framework.

Dealmed, one of the northeast's oldest and most reputable medical supply distributors will channel their long-standing relationships and fortified supply lines to bring reliability and dependability to Kodak's product line.

"Dealmed has built itself on the promise of providing high-quality products quickly, efficiently and reliably. Through this partnership with Kodak we will be able to utilize our decades-long relationships within the medical supply industry to ensure that every product meets the incredibly high standard that Kodak is known for," said Michael Einhorn president of Dealmed.

The thermometers are set to be distributed and sold throughout the United States and South America. These devices utilize infrared technology to allow for efficient, non-contact temperature readings while still maintaining an exceptionally high level of accuracy.

This partnership with Dealmed will enable Kodak to expand its product offering to include new, high-quality medical equipment from a long-standing and trusted name in the medical supply space.

"We are excited to announce this licensing agreement with Dealmed to further expand Kodak's presence in the medical space," said Clara Fort Vice President of Global Brand Licensing for Kodak.

About Dealmed

Dealmed is a multi-channel medical supply distributor and manufacturer servicing healthcare providers with medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceuticals, including all products necessary to deliver superior patient care. Dealmed has developed into one of the nation's premier medical supply distributors with the tools and expertise to service the healthcare industry's rapidly changing needs. Through their dedication to reliability, dependability and quick and efficient deliveries, Dealmed has built a reputation as one of the industry's leading medical suppliers, committed to keeping their customers well-supplied and well-equipped.

About Kodak

Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Our broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at Kodak.com and engage with us on Twitter @KodakPrint and on LinkedIn at Kodak Print.

Contact: Timothy Gilbert, [email protected]

SOURCE Dealmed