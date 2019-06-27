Dealmoon, #1 Matchmaker For Luxury Beauty Products and Chinese American Millennial Shoppers, Announces Winners Of The Annual "Dealmoon Beauty Awards"

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmoon.com, the place where luxury-brand hungry Chinese American millennials go to shop before they try anywhere else, hosted the 4th annual Dealmoon Beauty Awards in the month of June. Of all the product recommendations the storied Dealmoon editors make on products that range from luxury beauty to couture fashion, cutting-edge home to cool baby and beyond, beauty products are the #1 driver for the 17.6M clicks the site gets monthly. In the 2019 voting queue, 220498 Dealmoon users voted amongst the 700 products in 30 categories. The winning products are awarded special exposure on the site.

Best Skincare Products Dealmoon Beauty Awards

The product that earned the most votes overall was Lancome's Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover with 2222 nods, followed closely by the perennial favorite product of this customer: La Mer Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream with 1986 votes. This year, one of the biggest new product stand-outs was the Japanese Kiss Me brand with it's eye-popping "anime-styled" packaging. New categories included High Tech Beauty Tools, won by Foreo Luna mini2 and hair dryers with retail prices hovering in the $200-399.00 range. Sheet Masks are a new category and a very popular entry to the beauty industry with the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask leading the pack with 1631 votes. Annually, the Sunscreen category is of utmost importance to this customer, this year's entries were all Japanese brands as well and Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector led with 1926 votes.

"Surprises this year included the widest range of price points," said Dealmoon CoFounder and CMO, Jennifer Wang. "Our users are generally luxury shoppers with brands like Chanel, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Huda Beauty, but the range is widening and included Asian brands that are starting to gain a foothold in the U.S. market."

Voters are asked to select their favorite products and rules required no more than 3 per category. Here are the full list of runners-up.

About: Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 10M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

