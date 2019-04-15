Dealmoon Is Named One of the Most Influential Companies in the World at the Annual Star-Studded Weibo Starlight Awards in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Weibo Starlight Awards, which attracts some of the most lauded global superstars of entertainment, fashion and netizen influence, China's largest social media giant, Weibo, named Dealmoon as one of the 10 Most Influential Enterprises in the World. The event was held at Sky 100 in Hong Kong on April 11 and was broadcast live on weibo.com. Dealmoon is known as the luxury brand matchmaker connecting global brands with Chinese millennials shoppers in the U.S., UK, Australia and France.

Sina's Weibo, the 900-pound gorilla of the global social media landscape (known as the Chinese Twitter), surpassed the US$30B market valuation in 2018 with 485 million users. The highly anticipated annual event, which could be compared to America's Oscar night, has been held annually since 2003, where the hottest topics, celebrities and musical artists are recognized. The official "Weibo Night Jury" chooses the topics and categories – all of which highlight the biggest trends and conversations in China. Some of the awards include Biggest Brands of the Year, Most Influential People, Director of the Year, Most Popular Singer of the Year and the Weibo King & Queen of the Year. The Top 10 Most Influential Enterprises in the World Award is a new category this year.

"It is an honor for us to accept this award," said Jennifer Wang, Dealmoon CMO. "Weibo has continued to be one of the most effective channels for us to broadcast the best products around the world, and introduce to our 10+ millions of Weibo users in the US, China, Europe, Australia, Canada regions. We can see that Weibo platform is continuing to grow, and Dealmoon is surely willing to invest more time and effort to grow with Weibo together."

About: Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 20M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

