Dealmoon Launches Unified Global Super App Connecting Community, Content, and Commerce Across Markets

Connecting Community, Culture Commerce, and Intelligence Across Markets

Dealmoon's platform reaches over 12M monthly active shoppers globally, with users returning multiple times per day and spending significant time engaging with content, community, and commerce. The newly launched Dealmoon global super app reflects how users interact with modern retail, where discovery is driven by community, culture, and shared experience. It brings together peer engagement, creator influence, and commerce into a single, connected environment. This shift reflects broader changes in global retail, where consumers increasingly rely on peer influence, creator content, and culturally relevant discovery rather than traditional advertising.

"This launch reflects how our audience actually discovers and shops," said Lori Wagner, Head of Commerce and Communications. "Community and culture drive behavior. Bringing every region into one connected experience gives brands a clearer path to scale, while maintaining local relevance at global scale."

Key highlights of the unified platform include:

Unified Global Experience: Connects multiple international markets within a single app, simplifying cross-border discovery and shopping

Connects multiple international markets within a single app, simplifying cross-border discovery and shopping Community-Driven Discovery: Leverages user-generated content, reviews, and shared experiences to guide purchasing decisions

Leverages user-generated content, reviews, and shared experiences to guide purchasing decisions High Engagement Audience: Strong return behavior and sustained time spent within the platform

Strong return behavior and sustained time spent within the platform Integrated Brand Campaigns: Enables brands to launch consistent, high-performing campaigns across regions

Enables brands to launch consistent, high-performing campaigns across regions Full-Funnel Engagement: Supports the customer journey from discovery through conversion

Supports the customer journey from discovery through conversion Built Around Cultural and Commerce Moments: Supports brand activation during high-intent periods including Chinese New Year, culturally relevant events, and key shopping moments across regions

This unified model gives brands a clearer and more scalable path to activation across markets.

A Unified Vision for Growth

This unification builds on Dealmoon's history of cultivating a highly engaged audience through community, culture commerce, and creator partnerships. Previously operating across regional applications, the platform now reflects how users naturally discover, compare, and shop across markets.

The unified app strengthens the connection between community, culture commerce, and intelligence while improving consistency in user experience and campaign execution for brands.

Dealmoon plans to expand into additional markets, including China, while continuing to invest in creator integration, personalization, and deeper connections between community engagement and commerce.

This launch reinforces Moon Commerce Group's commitment to innovation in global commerce, delivering a more connected and effective platform for both consumers and brands.

Moon Commerce Group brings together community, culture commerce, and intelligence into a unified growth platform for global brands. Through its ecosystem of platforms, including Dealmoon, Artemis Ads, Moonfluence, and InRewards, the company connects brands with high-intent audiences through content, creators, and performance-driven strategies.

SOURCE Moon Commerce Group