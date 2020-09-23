DealNews.com is Projected to Invest $10M to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Grow Their Sales And Reach New Customers Through 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealNews.com, the leading shopping comparison website responsible for identifying the best deals on the internet, recently announced that they are on track to invest $10 million to help small and medium-sized businesses grow their sales on marketplaces and reach new customers throughout the Q4 shopping season.

This investment – which is applied to research and development, analytics, creative, and copywriting areas – provides marketplace sellers with tools to give them superior marketing performance for less cost, which in turn will allow them to generate even greater sales volume.

In the past year, DealNews launched a seller tool for marketing that increased click volume by a stunning 99%. This tool maximizes exposure of a seller's product over time, helping small and medium-sized businesses build critical momentum on the lead up to peak shopping days like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

"DealNews has remained committed and passionate to supporting and growing smaller businesses," explained Dan de Grandpre, CEO and Co-Founder of DealNews. "We are proud of our industry-leading conversion and engagement rates and are thrilled to offer an honest and unique product. After all, it's our mission to help small sellers compete with big ones."

DealNews is poised to launch a new resource in the first quarter of 2021 that will eliminate risk and further level the playing field for small sellers. This new tool, which is currently in testing, will provide sellers an even cheaper and more competitive source of sales. "It's a game changer," said Stacey Sullins Wheeler, President of DealNews. "Whether their revenues are in the thousands or the millions, this new service will give sellers a tool that was only available to huge partners like HP and T-Mobile."

For more information about advertising with DealNews, please visit https://advertise.dealnews.com/

About DealNews

DealNews.com is the leading destination for discovering the best online deals on the hottest products. Founded in 1997, the company employs a team of experts to scour tens of thousands of new offers to handpick — and verify — the best deals. DealNews combines proprietary data analytics with human curation to match its users with relevant limited-time discounts and coupons on gadgets, apparel, home and garden, and other categories, from world-renowned retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Headquartered in Huntsville, AL, DealNews has offices in New York, NY, and in Dublin, Ireland.

