Dealpath Announces Strategic Investment From Nasdaq Ventures

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealpath announced a strategic investment today from Nasdaq's (Nasdaq: NDAQ) investment arm, Nasdaq Ventures, as it continues to rapidly expand its modern, cloud-based real estate deal management platform. Nasdaq's strategic investment in Dealpath initiates a developing partnership to further enhance real estate investment workflows and supports Dealpath's vision of creating an efficient, digital, global marketplace for the built world.

"Real estate is a critical part of our economy and way of life - it's also in the midst of a belated and accelerated digital transformation being led by companies like Dealpath who are making significant strides in innovating deal workflow technology," said Gary Offner, Head of Nasdaq Ventures. "Dealpath has showcased its leading position as a preeminent workflow platform for real estate professionals evidenced by the impressive traction in their customer base and revenue. We are pleased to invest in, and find opportunities to partner with, Dealpath to empower real estate investment and capital markets in the age of intelligent software and cloud technology."

Dealpath continues to win investor support, counting a group of backers that include Blackstone, JLL Spark, 8VC, GreenSoil Investments, Goldcrest Capital, LeFrak, Milstein and Bechtel. Adding Nasdaq to its list of investors further validates that Dealpath is the leader in digitizing real estate investment managers and capital markets with real-time access to critical data and investment documents. This cloud-based platform helps investors and their deal teams make faster, more informed business decisions using market demographic data, sales comps, lease comps and owned asset data, among other key data and portfolio analytics.

This latest investment comes on the heels of Dealpath's recent announcement of a market-leading innovation, called Dealpath Connect, an automated data integration between top investment sales brokers and institutional buy-side investors providing one centralized command center. This offering enables the seamless and selective sourcing of data from sell-side advisors directly into the internal deal pipelines of shared clients saving thousands of hours of manual work on both sides of real estate transactions, providing greater visibility and processing of investment sales opportunities.

Currently, hundreds of top investment management firms use Dealpath as their deal management platform such as Blackstone, AEW, Bridge Investment Group, Oxford Property Group, UBS Realty and Manulife. Every deal sourced, evaluated and executed by these firms is managed on Dealpath, with Dealpath being utilized as their system of record and their platform for generating investment analysis and investment decisions. Dealpath clients are benefiting from immediate returns and proven results including an average ROI of 475 percent, 20 percent more deals evaluated, 30 percent fewer errors in underwriting and due diligence, a 50 percent increase in weekly productivity and a 60 percent lift in employee satisfaction.

"Dealpath is transforming a global real estate industry that transacts over $1 trillion annually with antiquated and disparate means of deal management," said Mike Sroka, Co-Founder and CEO. "At Dealpath we believe that real estate is driven by people with information to shape our built world. We want to free them to be as effective and innovative as possible, and we are achieving that through our intuitive, purpose-built software that empowers collaboration, expert decisions and scale."

About Dealpath



Dealpath is the real estate industry's leading cloud-based deal management platform. Investment and development firms leverage Dealpath as their command center for smart pipeline tracking, powerful deal analytics, and collaborative workflows. Founded in 2014, Dealpath has supported over $6 trillion in transactions with leading institutions across the world. For more information please visit our website at www.dealpath.com and follow Dealpath on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dealpath/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

SOURCE Dealpath