DealPoint Merrill Announces the Acquisition of Tulsa World, a 47,521 Square Foot Warehouse on 2.066 Acres in Tulsa, Oklahoma

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill, LLC, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings acquired a 47,521 square foot former Tulsa World Warehouse on 2.066-acres located in the business and arts district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The property has easy access to all major highways; near the Cox Convention Center, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, City Hall and Cain's Ballroom. DealPoint Merrill plans on developing a $10 million self-storage facility with a scheduled opening for May 2020.

Tulsa World Warehouse

DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for the sale. The acquisition was completed by Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen of DealPoint Merrill.

