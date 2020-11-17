DealPoint Merrill Closes a $19.4 Million Refinance Loan for Elverta Crossing, a 240,000 Square Foot Shopping Center on 17-Acres in Antelope (a Suburb of Sacramento), California

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings closes a $19.4 Million refinance loan for Elverta Crossing, a 240,000 SF shopping center on 17-acres in Antelope (a suburb of Sacramento), California. DealPoint recently completed phase two, a $6.6 million redevelopment as part of their plan.

Elverta Crossing Shopping Center

The senior management team and shareholders of the Company have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of acquisitions and development nationwide.

DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for financing.

