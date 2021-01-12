DealPoint Merrill Sells Self-Storage Property, Nanuet, New York

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings, sold the 80,160 sq. ft., two-story, 685-unit (51,815 rentable sq. ft.) Class "A" climate-controlled self-storage supercenter in Nanuet, New York. The asset sold for $18,300,000 ($353/sq. ft.).

Located in a desirable suburb and thriving region of Nanuet (Rockland County, New York), the facility offers direct frontage along Middletown Road, with 19,000 VPD and ideally located in the retail cluster across from Rockland Plaza and the Shops at Nanuet Mall.

About DealPoint Merrill :

Based in Los Angeles since 1985, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success with a scope of operations encompassing development and construction. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment.

