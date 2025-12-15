DealPoint Merrill's Belle Oaks Marketplace Secures $55 Million in Port of Cleveland Bonds, Highlighting Landmark Redevelopment in Richmond Heights, Ohio

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill is proud to announce that its development project, Belle Oaks Marketplace, has been awarded $55 million in bonds from the Port of Cleveland, as reported by Crain's Cleveland Business in its article, "Port of Cleveland caps 'best year ever' with $55 million in bonds to Belle Oaks Marketplace."

DealPoint Merrill

This financing marks a pivotal milestone in the transformation of the former 70-acre Richmond Town Square Mall into a vibrant, mixed-use community designed to serve as a cornerstone of Northeast Ohio future growth. Belle Oaks Marketplace will feature 800 luxury multi-family residences, retail, dining, and the recently opened 160,000 square foot Meijer grocery supercenter, creating a dynamic live-work-play environment.

Belle Oaks Marketplace Project is expected to bring 1,100–1,900 new residents, create 1,400 construction jobs, and generate 500 permanent jobs in retail, dining, and services.

"Belle Oaks Marketplace represents the future of the Northeast Ohio Cleveland region," said David Frank, CEO of DealPoint Merrill. "We are honored to partner with the Port of Cleveland, whose record-setting year underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in driving economic growth. This financing accelerates our vision of creating a thriving, sustainable community that will serve generations to come."

About Belle Oaks Marketplace

Belle Oaks Marketplace is a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment led by DealPoint Merrill. Designed as a "Thoughtful Living Community," Belle Oaks will combine luxury residential, retail, and lifestyle amenities to create a modern urban campus - - A City of its Own. Construction began in 2023, with phased occupancy starting in 2026 and full completion expected in 2028.

About DealPoint Merrill

DealPoint Merrill, headquartered in Los Angeles, specializes in adaptive reuse and large-scale retail conversions across the United States. With a proven track record of revitalizing communities, DealPoint Merrill is committed to delivering innovative developments that foster economic growth and community pride.

