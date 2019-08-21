DealRoom Receives 2019 Best of Chicago Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealRoom has been selected for the 2019 Best of Chicago Award in the Software Company category by the Chicago Award Program.

Each year, the Chicago Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Chicago area a great place to live, work and play.

Chicago Award Program

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Chicago Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Chicago Award Program and data provided by third parties.

"In developing and growing DealRoom's marketing function, we have been fortunate to connect with Chicago's many dynamic business communities," said Marsha Lewis, DealRoom's Head of Marketing. "It's an honor to receive recognition for the work DealRoom has done in Chicago and we look forward to our continued outreach."

About Chicago Award Program:

The Chicago Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Chicago area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Chicago Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About DealRoom:

DealRoom , a Chicago-based financial technology startup, was founded by a team of former M&A professionals who realized Agile principles could modernize financial transactions and solve industry-wide inefficiencies. DealRoom's platform combines diligence management with virtual data room capabilities, allowing deal teams to eliminate duplicate work, track progress, gain insightful analytics, and close deals faster.

