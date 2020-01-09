DealRoom's CEO and Founder Publishes Book on Agile M&A

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealRoom's CEO and Founder, Kison Patel, recently published a book outlining how Agile project management can be utilized to address the long-standing and industry-wide challenges within mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The book, Agile M&A , looks at how Agile, the project management technique that propelled Silicon Valley startups, can be scaled and implemented to improve the entire lifecycle of M&A while increasing value and closing deals faster.

Kison wrote Agile M&A because corporate M&A professionals often complain that the industry is highly inefficient and falling behind in modern process solutions. The M&A industry has simply not yet adopted the new innovations in technology and process in order to contend with growing market pressure, transaction values and information density.

Through his book, Kison lays out a new vision for completing M&A initiatives using Agile principles. This approach is based around universally applicable operational values such as flexibility, cross-functional transparency, and collaboration. Agile, along with its core principles, is perfectly suited to highly dynamic, informationally complex undertakings like M&A.

The book provides an in-depth look at specific Agile techniques and how they can be implemented into processes throughout the deal's entire lifecycle. Kison also provides an intuitive roadmap for the effective and smooth implementation of these practices. Throughout the book, industry experts provide their opinions, advice and feedback on Agile and the role it will play in the future of M&A.

The book can be purchased on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or kindle version.

About the Author:

Kison Patel is the Founder and CEO of DealRoom, a project management solution for complex financial transactions.

With nearly a decade of experience as an M&A advisor, Kison devotes his time realizing and building solutions for more innovative, efficient and people-driven M&A deals. Through technology, education and training, Kison aims to bring better project management to an industry with growing market pressures, transaction values and competition.

About DealRoom:

DealRoom , a Chicago-based financial technology startup, was founded by a team of former M&A professionals who realized Agile principles could modernize financial transactions and solve industry-wide inefficiencies. DealRoom's platform combines diligence management with virtual data room capabilities, allowing deal teams to eliminate duplicate work, track progress, gain insightful analytics, and close deals faster.

