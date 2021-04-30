DealsPlus Just Launched a New Bitcoin Cashback Program!

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006, over 6.2MM users have utilized DealsPlus as a social platform to share great deals and coupons -- all in an effort to save thousands of dollars everyday.

Now, the couponing website is very excited to announce the launch of their new Cashback program to further those savings with their community. Earn Cashback from over 3,000 stores, including favorite stores such as Kohl's, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. Users can cash out their earnings through PayPal, or exchange them for Bitcoin. Plus, for a limited-time, users can join today and score a $10 Bonus just for signing up.

Check out what others have to say about the new cashback program:

"At first, I was a bit skeptical about earning Bitcoin through a deal website. I started with a few small purchases to see if this was a legitimate program. Now whenever I need to buy something, I always buy it through DealsPlus. So far I've scored about $40 Cashback earnings and exchanged that for Bitcoin!"

-Caitlin, member since July, 2017

Though nobody can predict the value of Bitcoin, DealsPlus offers a Bitcoin Price History chart to help users determine whether the value is currently increasing or decreasing. This chart is a great tool for monitoring the value of all Bitcoin exchanged through the Cashback program.

In addition to their Cashback program, DealsPlus also offers users a chance to make money by sharing deals and coupons through their Money Maker program. With this program, users submit hot and popular offers to the DealsPlus community, and the more other users save, the more money these Money Makers earn. While this program has temporarily stopped accepting new Money Makers, the company will soon open it back up and allow users to start earning once again.

Another great aspect of DealsPlus is the social community that shares daily tips and tricks to save time and money. From forum posts to blog articles, their community is always ready to share the next best deal or offer. Plus, the company likes to reward community members through exclusive codes on popular categories from top stores and more.

Ready to save and earn Bitcoin? Join today. https://www.dealsplus.com/

Youn Hwang

COO of Dealsplus

[email protected]

