Dealtale Secures Seed Funding to Launch the First No-Code Data Exploration Platform for Revenue Teams

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealtale, the first No-Code Data Exploration Platform for revenue teams, today announced that it has raised seed funding from Hyperwise Ventures. The investment will help the company to further fuel the launch of its SaaS platform and to accelerate expansion across the United States and Europe.

Hyperwise Ventures invests in early-stage technology startups that solve real business challenges in the enterprise software and cybersecurity domains.

The Dealtale team: Aviran Moshe, Adi Mizrahi, Nir Goldberg and Ariel Geifman.

In a world where organizations thrive on data, Dealtale empowers business professionals to make data-driven decisions — without the need for data science, engineering, or coding expertise. Dealtale provides unfettered access to data from dozens of SaaS platforms, CRMs, websites, and more. Users can explore insights, slice and dice data across silos, and uncover previously hidden revenue opportunities — all from a simple UI, no expertise needed.

"Startups and enterprises promote and sell their products via multiple on-line and off-line channels and are consistently struggling to make cost-effective marketing and sales spending decisions in a growing, competitive arena," said Ben Omelchenko, Managing Partner at Hyperwise Ventures. "Dealtale's offering comes at a crucial time when there's an increasing demand for solutions that help organizations access insights from data to better manage and address business needs, and most importantly meet their revenue targets."

"We believe that as the market continues to shift its focus to customer experience, Dealtale has a powerful platform that provides organizations with visibility across touchpoints and channels. We're excited about this new collaboration and eager to support the team as they grow and push the boundaries of their marketing technology to new heights," said Nathan Shuchami, Managing Partner at Hyperwise Ventures.

Dealtale's no-code data platform democratizes data access across the organization. Business professionals can now focus on driving insights without writing a single line of code, and worrying about data structure, data warehousing, or performance. Dealtale's technology saves expensive and scarce data science and data engineering resources, as the platform meticulously prepares the data for analysis, and provides the user with a super-simple UI to get immediate answers. The platform would address in a single click common business queries such as identifying most profitable sales and marketing funnels, most impactful events on the customer journey, and causes for abandonment and churn.

"We see an opportunity to bring all data together to enable big picture analysis as organizations today use numerous digital tools, each with its own set of analytics and reporting," said Ariel Geifman, CEO & Co-Founder at Dealtale. "With the investment, business experience and the expertise of Hyperwise Ventures, we can execute our vision more rapidly and enable more organizations to uncover valuable insights from data."

Voca.ai is one of the early adopters to use Dealtale. According to Jolene Amit, VP of Marketing at Voca.ai, "Dealtale gives me deep visibility into my lead generation campaigns to understand what is working in a very simple and intuitive way."

Dealtale currently connects to Zoho, Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Outreach.io, SalesLoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, AdWords, website analytics, and a dozen other tools. It takes less than 10 minutes to set up an account with Dealtale and start realizing significant and actionable insights. To sign up or for more information, visit www.dealtale.io.

About Dealtale

Dealtale is the first No-Code Data Exploration Platform that empowers non-analysts to boost revenue performance and ARR targets with deep insights. It seamlessly removes obstacles like data silos, legacy data structures, and the need for engineering resources, coding, or data science expertise. Dealtale integrates with dozens of SaaS platforms, CRMs, Marketing Automation Platforms, SDR tools, web analytics, and more to provide a unified, unfettered access to customer insights. It takes only 10 minutes to get it up and running, so get started today at www.dealtale.io.

About Hyperwise Ventures

Hyperwise Ventures is a venture capital firm, leading seed investments in the enterprise software and cybersecurity domains. It invests in brilliant entrepreneurs with ground-breaking technologies, and materially assists in accelerating the business execution of its portfolio companies. The three managing partners, Nathan Shuchami, Ben Omelchenko, and Aviv Gafni bring extensive entrepreneurial experience as the co-founders of Hyperwise Security, an advanced threat prevention innovator that was acquired by Check Point Software Technologies in 2015. Existing investors in Hyperwise Ventures include financial institutions from the U.S., E.U., and Israel, together with an impressive list of global leaders in the cybersecurity and high-tech sectors. Visit hyperwise.vc.

