Dean College Partners with Rize Education to Enhance Course Offerings for Cutting-Edge Careers

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean College is excited to announce its partnership with Rize Education, an educational platform that allows colleges and universities to build out their academic program offerings. By integrating a small number of accredited online courses with current in-person classes, Dean is proud to provide its students yet another path to achieving success.

The Rize Education collaboration will enhance Dean's curriculum by complementing in-person classes with additional online courses in popular and growing areas of study such as cybersecurity, eSports, neuroscience, project management, and public health.

"Dean College is committed to evolving our curriculum to match industry needs, ensuring our students are fully prepared to succeed in today's dynamic professional landscape," said Dr. Scott Sibley, Dean's Vice President of Academic Affairs. "Our collaboration with Rize Education enables us to deliver niche courses that directly support our mission of providing an excellent, career-oriented education."

Rize Education's online courses are crafted in consultation with industry leaders, creating a unique synergy between academic learning and industry relevance. Each course is designed to enhance traditional learning by bringing real-world applications and advanced technologies into the classroom. The courses will be offered as part of Dean's commitment to experiential learning and career readiness, ensuring that students gain not only theoretical knowledge but also practical insights that align with current and emerging positions.

Students pursuing a Rize-supported academic offering will continue to take most of their courses on campus, taught by Dean faculty, and all students are assigned an in-person Dean advisor. Approximately 10 to 15 percent of their learning will be supplemented by specialized online courses taught by Rize instructors. An advantage of this model is that students can engage with the material at any time, easily integrating Rize courses with their on-campus class schedule. Rize instructors also offer live online office hours, so students can engage with them directly in real time.

"We're proud to be offering cutting-edge areas of study such as cybersecurity, eSports gaming and administration, and neuroscience," said Dr. Sibley. "By partnering with Rize, we have developed an enriched academic experience that combines real-world skills and practical knowledge to give our students a competitive edge in the workforce. The future is bright at Dean!"

About Dean College

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

