Dean College's Bill Ingram Elected to Board of 495/MetroWest Partnership

FRANKLIN, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean College proudly announces the election of Bill Ingram, Ph.D., Dean of the Dean Sanders '47 School of Business, to the Board of Directors of the 495/MetroWest Partnership. Ingram's deep understanding of industry trends and commitment to fostering talent aligns with the Partnership's mission to advance the region's economic growth.

Dean College plays an important role in the 495/MetroWest region. Dean College and its community generate over $116 million dollars annually in economic impact. With 1,200 students attending the private residential college, and 680 jobs supported by the college, Dean has a strong economic and social impact on the region. With recent grants from the Massachusetts Life Science Center, Dean is continuing to expand programs to support the demand for well-trained lab technicians and research assistants, as well as workforce opportunities in manufacturing, project management and sales.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors, and we are looking forward to his leadership," said Jason Palitsch, Executive Director of the 495/MetroWest Partnership. "Membership on our Board is balanced among representatives of area businesses, municipal governments, higher education institutions, and other stakeholders. Dean College plays a critical role in our region in preparing students for the world and the workforce; to us, Dean is both an academic and an economic engine. We are thrilled to have Bill representing Dean in our coalition."

Ingram joined Dean College in 2023 from the University of North Texas Dallas, where he was on the faculty since 2016, and served as the assistant dean for the School of Business. He has 10 years of experience teaching business and hospitality operations at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as over 10 years of professional experience in hotel and restaurant management with Walt Disney World Resort, Loews Hostels and Sky Hotels and Resorts. Ingram holds a Ph.D. in hospitality management from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from the University of North Texas. He is also an alumnus of Texas Tech University, where he earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in restaurant, hotel and institutional management. Ingram serves on the board of directors for the Franklin Economic Development Corporation.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the 495/MetroWest Partnership," said Ingram. "Dean College holds a strong belief in its responsibility to contribute to the region's prosperity. Fostering relationships with business and community leaders is also a critical component of Dean's success with 100 percent of our students participating in internships."  Added Ingram, "I am looking forward to working alongside the Partnership to bolster our communities and make the 495/MetroWest region an even more vibrant and thriving area."

About the 495/MetroWest Partnership

The 495/MetroWest Partnership, headquartered in Westborough and serving 36 cities and towns across the region, is a unique public-private collaboration among businesses, municipalities, and other stakeholders whose mission is to lead the advancement of the 495/MetroWest region as an exceptional location for people, businesses, and communities. The vision of the Partnership is a 495/MetroWest region that enjoys sustainable economic growth, well-stewarded natural and built resources, and diverse transportation and housing choices, which together make the region a desirable place for all to live and work.

About Dean College
Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

