Dean E. Bright, DPM, FACFAS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dean E. Bright has been in practice for 29 years as the Owner and Podiatrist at Bright Foot Clinic. His motto is, "Healthy Feet Are Happy Feet."



Springdale, AR - Dean E. Bright

At Bright Foot Clinic, located at 1670 West Sunset Suite-A, in Springdale, AR, Dr. Bright provides comprehensive Podiatric healthcare. He meets with around 40-55 patients each day, examines them, and determines their diagnosis for all types of foot issues. Many patients seek Dr. Bright for his experience with the new lapiplasty 3D bunion repair procedure. He is an accomplished surgeon, who has performed the most foot surgeries in Arkansas.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Bright is an avid researcher, and has published articles in the Journal of Current Podiatric Medicine. He frequently gives lectures to medical professionals about Podiatric healthcare and services. He has also worked with various HMOs and PPOs.

He first attended the University of the Ozarks, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a Minor in Chemistry in 1987. Dr. Bright then earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 1991 at the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine (SCPM). He completed a year-long Surgical Residency in 1992 at Norwegian - American Hospital, one of the most prestigious programs in Illinois. He holds a Podiatric License in Arkansas.

Dr. Bright is affiliated with several local hospitals, including Surgcenter of Fayetteville and Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital. At the Northwest Medical Center of Washington County and Northwest Medical Centers of Benton County, Dr. Bright founded the Podiatric Medical Staff Division in 1993.

He has been awarded for his work with the Top Podiatrists in Arkansas Award in 2014, Top Podiatric Surgeon 2021, and America's Top Podiatrists by the Consumer's Research Council of America. Dr. Bright remains involved with professional organizations, including the American Podiatric Medical Association, Arkansas State Podiatry Association, American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

When he isn't working, Dr. Bright enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Mrs. Sarah Bright, and their two children.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Memory of his mentor and residency director, Lou Santangelo, DPM.

For more information, visit https://www.brightfootclinic.com/.

Contact:

SOURCE Continental Who's Who