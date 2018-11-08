Dean Foods Appoints Chris Finck SVP, Chief Sales Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) announced today the appointment of Chris Finck as SVP, Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Finck will lead Dean Foods' national sales team to drive the Company's brands and optimize its go-to-market strategies. Finck will be a key member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team and will report to Ralph Scozzafava, Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience with premier companies, Finck brings an extensive background in corporate strategy and significant expertise in the food and beverage industry. Most recently, Finck was Chief Customer Officer for TreeHouse Foods, leading the global customer sales organization with seven billion dollars in annual sales. Prior to this, Finck held positions of increasing responsibility at Sara Lee Corporation, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo and Nestlé.

"Chris brings important experience and depth of knowledge in sales and marketing, making him a tremendous asset for our organization. As a company, we are focused on key strategic pillars including winning in private label along with building and buying strong brands. Chris will play a pivotal role as we drive these initiatives into the marketplace," said Ralph Scozzafava, Chief Executive Officer.

Finck earned his undergraduate degree in Marketing from Towson University and his MBA in Marketing from Loyola College. He also completed a post-graduate Executive program at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, the International Strategic Negotiations Program through Harvard University HBS and Oxford University, the Executive Leadership Program at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and the Leadership Development Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Finck commented, "I am excited and proud to lead Dean Foods' sales organization as we drive both the private label and brand portfolio agendas. I look forward to partnering with this talented executive team as we position the Company for the future."

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods® is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®* milk and cultured products*, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley®, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Almost 16,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com .

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

**PET is a trademark used by license.

