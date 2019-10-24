Dean Mastrojohn, Veteran Healthcare Communications Professional, Joins Y&R PR

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Y&R PR, a communications agency reinventing impact on behalf of clients, today announced that Dean Mastrojohn, former Global Media Relations Lead for Pfizer, Inc. has been named SVP, Integrated Media. Mastrojohn will report to CEO, Olga Fleming, and will be responsible for leading scientific and corporate media relations across accounts and for growing the Y&R PR Integrated Media team alongside SVP, Jenifer Slaw.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dean to our senior leadership team," said Olga Fleming, CEO Y&R PR. "His appointment represents Y&R PR's rapid growth and focus on implementing 360 programming that reinvents the impact communications can have on a brand, company or industry. While others have put media relations in the back seat of the communications continuum, at Y&R PR we are committed to the art of earned media. Dean's deep expertise in building integrated media strategies across platforms will be invaluable to companies navigating a rapidly changing media environment. I look forward to partnering with Dean to continue exceeding the expectations of what integrated communications can deliver for our clients."

Mastrojohn is a seasoned communications professional with more than two decades of Fortune 100 corporate and public relations agency experience, working across a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, financial and professional services, publishing, and advertising. He joins Y&R PR from Pfizer, where he was Senior Director, Global Communications/Global Media Relations Lead, overseeing a team of media relations and social media professionals. During his time at Pfizer, Mastrojohn worked closely with C-level executives and Chief Scientific Officers to plan and manage media activities across the enterprise.

"Y&R PR has transformed the delivery of communications, while staying true to its foundation – media relations," said Mastrojohn. "As the media landscape continues to rapidly evolve, companies will need to ensure that they remain a key part of the conversation. I am looking forward to helping our clients build their corporate narratives and ensure that they are on the right platform, at the right time, with the right message."

About Y&R PR

Y&R PR was founded in 2013 under the renowned Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) family of companies, to form a senior, dynamic and nimble team that can partner with clients on challenging communications initiatives. Our "boutique within a large company" model allows us to closely focus on clients, while having access to unlimited resources that help deliver bespoke integrated communications. This affords us the ability to have free range on how we deliver results, completely based on our clients' needs, not our own. Our capabilities span the full communications spectrum from digital and integrated marketing, content development, traditional and social media to advocacy relations, public affairs, and crisis communications.

For more information, please visit www.yr-pr.com

Follow Y&R PR LinkedIn

Follow Y&R PR on Instagram

Media Contact:

Rachel Heringer, Director of Marketing

914-772-3326

Rachel.heringer@yr.com

SOURCE Y&R PR

Related Links

http://yr-pr.com

