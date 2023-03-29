Dean Omar Branham Shirley Partners Recognized Among Top Plaintiffs Attorneys in the Nation

Jessica Dean, Amin Omar earn repeat honors from distinguished legal guide

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two lawyers at Dallas-based trial law firm Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP have been recognized on Lawdragon's national list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2023. The ranking honors top attorneys who advocate for consumers, putting their own resources on the line in the fight for justice.

Veteran trial lawyers Jessica Dean and Amin Omar are recognized for their work in personal injury and products liability. Both are key members of the firm's trial team, which has earned multimillion-dollar asbestos verdicts in courts across the country.

Ms. Dean's motivation stems from lifelong aspirations to improve her community. She is known for securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of plaintiffs and has built a reputation for advocacy and resilience. Ms. Dean is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association.

Known for his passion in holding large corporations accountable for lapses in safety, Mr. Omar has developed a national reputation for his negotiation success. Mr. Omar is a Master Advocate with the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and affiliated with the American Association for Justice.

This is just the latest accolade for the award-winning firm. The Lawdragon 2023 edition is honoring Mr. Omar for the second consecutive year and Ms. Dean for the third. She is also a repeat honoree of Texas Super Lawyers.

Lawdragon is known as one of the most respected legal ranking organizations in the country. The list is curated through the publication's time-honed process of independent journalistic research and submissions to identify the nation's top lawyers. The media company then vets potential honorees with boards of their peers, reviewing achievements in verdicts and settlements before finalizing the rankings.

Click here to view the full list.

About Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, please visit https://dobslegal.com/.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP