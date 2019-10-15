Dean R. Cerio, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean R. Cerio, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Medical Professional in acknowledgment of his outstanding and thorough work as a Partner and Plastic Surgeon with East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery is a practice with six locations across New Jersey and one location in New York. They provide general aesthetic and reconstructive surgery but maintain a special focus on providing care to survivors of breast cancer. Amongst the several doctors at this practice, they are experienced in dermatological procedures, facial plastic surgery, breast reconstruction and augmentation, and male-centric aesthetic procedures. A leader in plastic and cosmetic surgery, the center offers state of the art plastic surgery procedures for patients living in Hoboken and Livingston area.

Dr. Cerio is an expert plastic surgeon whose specialty involves the entire body's repair and reconstruction. His sub-specialty focuses on the aesthetic repair of breasts for breast cancer survivors that had resulted in total or partial mastectomy. As the Managing Partner of East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery who has prior experience at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Dr. Cerio has a decade of experience in the field of cosmetic surgery. Since the start of his career, he has traveled nationally to speak about his studies at plastic surgery society meetings and boasts seven publications across several medical journals and textbooks. Integrating compassion into his practice is a standard, and Dr. Cerio believes that being steadfast in your work is the key to succeeding. On account of his dedication and preciseness, he is known for being one of the top plastic surgeons in New Jersey.



In light of his academic success, Dr. Cerio first attended Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, earning a bachelor's degree in economics in 1997. Following this, he attended St. George's University School of Medicine in New York, receiving a Doctorate of Medicine in 2003. His residency was completed at State University of New York at Buffalo in 2008 and fellowship was completed in 2010 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He offers his expertise to citizens of Alabama, New York, and New Jersey.

To remain at the forefront of his field, Dr. Cerio is a standing member of the Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

In his free time, Dr. Cerio loves to visit the beautiful country of Italy.

Dr. Cerio dedicates this recognition to his three daughters, Bella, Nurya, and Lucia, as well as his partner and co-founder at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery, Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecaplasticsurgery.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

