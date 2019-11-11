Dean Sonderegger to Lead Panel on the Future of Legal Innovation at Ark Group's Second Annual Law Firm Innovation Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will lead a panel of legal industry experts in a discussion titled, "How to Create the New Innovative Lawyer" at the Ark Group's Second Annual Legal Innovation Summit on Wednesday, November 13 at the Harvard Club in Boston, MA.

During the session, Sonderegger will guide a forward-looking discussion around best practices for implementing innovation, finding new ways to improve efficiency, and driving profitability within law firms. The panel of experts will include Dara Chevlin Tarkowski, Founding Partner of Actuate Law, Lucy Dillon, Chief Knowledge Officer at Reed Smith, and Angie Ligon, Director of Legal Operations of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.

"The legal industry is at an inflection point as external forces are driving change, and as the market continues to evolve, it's important for lawyers to understand how to stay competitive and prepare for the future," said Sonderegger. "We are pleased to bring together this panel of industry experts to discuss how lawyers can not only leverage technology to achieve better outcomes, but also innovate their processes to drive workflow efficiency and productivity."

During the discussion, attendees will gain insight on:

Implementing effective strategies and practices on improving efficiency

Providing practical steps for adopting relevant solutions

Creating logical reasoning for stakeholder buy-in

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting edge of technology across industries, Dean Sonderegger leads Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. An advocate for involving customers and partners in the co-creation of solutions through agile development processes, he has accelerated the delivery of impactful new solutions in the legal market, advancing Wolters Kluwer as an innovation leader in the legal industry. He is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader, and he currently authors a monthly column for Above the Law, exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the practice of law.

The session will take place on November 13 at 3:15 PM. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.lawfirminnovationsummit.com/

Held in Boston at the Harvard Club from November 13-14, the Ark Group's Second Annual Legal Innovation Summit brings together leaders and professionals within the legal industry interested in spearheading and learning more about legal innovation. The two-day conference focuses on the premise that innovation needs to begin with process, and not technology, by identifying specific needs and then moving to technological solutions.

