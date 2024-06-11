Dean Stephens Joins Trualta's Board of Directors

Stephens brings with him 35 years of healthcare industry experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading caregiver education and support platform, has appointed Dean Stephens, a veteran healthcare information technology entrepreneur, to its board of directors.

"We are so excited to have Dean join our board of directors," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "His entrepreneurial track record in healthcare, particularly driving the adoption of new health IT solutions into health plans and providers, will help accelerate growth and inspire innovation as Trualta scales to serve the country's largest and most innovative payers and providers."

Stephens joins Trualta's board with 35 years of healthcare industry experience. He formerly served as the co-founder and CEO of InterMap Systems, which became Healthline, the consumer health publisher, and founded Talix, a healthcare information technology platform for payers and providers. He also spent 13 years as a healthcare management consultant at Deloitte.

"I think Trualta is the proven market leader in training family caregivers," said Stephens. "Its platform impacts the quality of life for the family caregiver and thus the quality of life of the family member needing care. By emboldening the family caregiver through education and community resources, we can expect the cost of healthcare to decrease, and that addresses the core needs of every health plan, provider, and government healthcare agency. Trualta does it right."

A long-time family caregiver, Stephens is passionate about supporting caregivers and serves on the board of the Caregiver Action Network (CAN).

"I met Dean at the memorial of caregiver advocate John Schall, former Executive Director of CAN," said Davis. "I was immediately drawn to Dean's approachable style, entrepreneurial experience, and passion for caregiving. He quickly became an advisor to Trualta, and now officially joins our board."

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers to build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. It offers articles, videos, and virtual support to improve care at home, and certifies professional caregivers. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

