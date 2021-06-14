Dean to host 'Statewide Career Fair' on June 15 to hire 200 new employees
On-the-spot interviews and job offers with new hire sign-on bonuses available to qualified candidates at all 40 Dean locations across Michigan
LANSING, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Transportation is launching its first "Dean Statewide Career Fair," a one-day recruitment event on Tuesday, June 15, to fill 200 openings for school bus driver and attendant, mechanic and van driver positions across Michigan. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all 40 Dean offices throughout the state, and feature on-the-spot interviews and job offers with a new hire sign-on bonus for qualified candidates.
"As school leaders across the state gear up for more robust summer and fall school programming, Dean is preparing to meet the increased demand for safe, reliable and efficient school transportation services," said Kellie Dean, President and CEO of Dean Transportation. "With students in nearly 150 school districts across Michigan riding a Dean bus to and from school, our Dean Statewide Career Fair is a great opportunity for caring, compassionate individuals to get a rewarding, good-paying job and play a big part in shaping the education and lives of students."
A leader in the transportation industry and one of the top school bus companies in the nation, Dean Transportation has been providing children and families safe transportation services for more than 50 years. At the Dean Statewide Career Fair, attendees will learn about the company's culture of care, compassion and safety, as well as the comprehensive benefits package, paid training to obtain a commercial driver's license, flexible scheduling, and many other incentives Dean provides to its family of employees. In addition, job offers and a new hire sign-on bonus will be made to qualified candidates.
"At Dean, we believe our people — from school bus drivers to administrative staff — are the cornerstone of our organization," said Patrick Dean, Vice President of Business Development at Dean Transportation. "That's why we offer a family-driven culture to attract exceptional people to ensure children in communities across Michigan get to and from school safely."
For a list of locations and event details, please visit the Dean Statewide Career Fair event page. Those who are unable to attend the Statewide Career Fair in person can submit their application online at deanjobs.com.
About Dean Transportation
For more than 50 years, Dean Transportation has been one of the nation's leading transportation companies, providing children safe conveyance to and from school. Dean Transportation has made a significant impact on the specialized transportation industry through advocacy of special-needs children. In addition to Dean School Bus, Dean provides charter bus services through Dean Trailways; offers corporate transportation with Dean Black Car; and Dean Management Service provides transportation administration and consulting services to school districts, transit agencies, municipalities and universities. Learn more at deandifference.com.
