Dean Vagnozzi Donates $27,000 to Saint Joseph's University Soccer Program Amidst 2019 Season

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the current 2019 season, Philadelphia resident Dean Vagnozzi made a generous donation to the Saint Joseph's University soccer program in the amount of $27,000. Among the exciting additions the donation will cover are two elite shelters with luxury seats for Sweeney Field. The portable, branded sheltered benches will protect athletes on both the women's and men's soccer teams from weather conditions, thereby improving their overall safety and comfort.

The donation was made by Vagnozzi as a tribute to the positive environment Saint Joseph's University has created for his daughter, Gabrielle, as both a student and a member of the prestigious soccer program, where she currently plays as a Forward.

When asked about his inspiration for making the donation, Dean Vagnozzi credited his daughter.

"Soccer has taught my daughter the importance of hard work, dedication and team work," he said, "and this donation was the least we could do to pay back the invaluable life lessons Gabrielle has learned from the program throughout her four years at St. Joe's."

The Vagnozzi family worked with Head Soccer Coach Jess Mannella to brainstorm the best way that a donation could support the soccer programs at Saint Joseph's University. Mannella ultimately recommended adding portable seating with a fiberglass cover, to protect the players from unpredictable rain and wind conditions.

"We are extremely grateful for the contribution of the Vagnozzi family to our University, soccer programs, and student-athletes. The gift and the resulting benches will have a considerable and immediate positive impact on our soccer student-athletes," said Saint Joseph's University Director of Athletics Jill Bodensteiner.

The benches are also adorned with the Saint Joseph's University Hawks logo, to reinforce school spirit. The Hawks are currently ranked in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches' East Region Poll, and is just beginning its Atlantic 10 Conference schedule.

