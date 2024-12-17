Dean Wilkinson Joins Private Equity backed DanMagi as Executive Chairman, Bringing Extensive Industry Expertise and Vision for Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DanMagi is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Wilkinson as a pivotal addition to the company leadership. With an impressive 16-year track record in the technology and hospitality sectors, Dean brings unparalleled experience and leadership to his new role.

Dean's career includes serving as the CEO and investor of Airangel, where he played a transformative role in launching the first cloud-based High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA) platform. Under his leadership, Airangel evolved into a dominant player in the industry, ultimately being acquired in 2023, further cementing Dean's reputation as a key influencer in the space.

A seasoned expert in the hotel sector, Dean has cultivated strong relationships with major global brands, securing significant contracts with renowned names like Marriott, Accor, and Minor. His hands-on leadership style and commitment to customer success have made him a trusted advisor and a strong advocate for technology-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of hospitality businesses.

"I'm excited to be part of DanMagi's journey and to help drive the company's continued growth," said Dean. "I believe that by combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional service, we can offer innovative solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also set new standards in the industry."

"DanMagi's technology is truly unique and transformative. It delivers seamless, high-performance connectivity and exceptional digital experiences that are setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry. What impressed me the most is how the platform combines advanced network management with an intuitive user experience, making it a game-changer for both guests and operators."

"I chose DanMagi not only because of the company's groundbreaking technology but also due to its immense untapped potential. While other offers were appealing, DanMagi stood out as a rare opportunity to lead a tech-driven organization poised for exponential growth. I envision DanMagi becoming a global leader in transforming connectivity and digital services in the hospitality sector, unlocking new levels of value for clients and redefining industry expectations. With its scalable solutions and market-ready innovations, the company has virtually limitless possibilities ahead."

Dean's passion for fostering a collaborative, innovative environment aligns with DanMagi's values. Known for his dedication to team building, he is focused on nurturing internal talent and maintaining a company culture that encourages creativity and forward-thinking. As part of his vision, he aims to position DanMagi as a trusted voice in the industry, driving financial success while delivering exceptional value to customers.

Having spent nine years in Dubai, Dean is now based in the UK where he is committed to furthering the company's mission and building lasting relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

About DanMagi

Private equity backed by West Hill Capital and IPC Group, DanMagi is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the hospitality industry, specialising in cloud-based systems and services designed to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, DanMagi continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of hospitality technology.

