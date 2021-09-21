Deana Carter Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of Her Stunning 5X Platinum Debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? With Special Re-Issue Featuring New Tracks And Remastered Originals

The 25th anniversary editions of the album have been remastered from the original recordings and will be released on CD with two bonus tracks, as well as a Digital Deluxe with an additional ten songs, seven of which will be available digitally for the first time. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE

"I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, 'Strawberry Wine' and all the fans, young and seasoned," award-winning country singer-songwriter Carter shares. "Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the '90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could've ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of 'Strawberry Wine' and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs.

"They lived it -- just like I did -- and just like all of my collaborators did. It was an honor to re-record two favorites with my fellow female artists who inspire me and who I admire. These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave My Legs For This? as much as I've enjoyed putting together these very special releases."

1997 CMA Single and Song of the Year "Strawberry Wine," written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Song, the Academy of Country Music Awards Best Country Song, and the Country Music Radio Awards for Song of the Year. Carter co-wrote the title track "Did I Shave My Legs for This?" with Rhonda Hart.

"Who knew that some girl talk would end up becoming a cultural catchphrase for decades to come? Wow! This song is proof that a genuine, heartfelt message can be delivered with a sense of humor," she added, "yet stand firm in the conviction to not settle for less in this life. Thanks to all the ladies who have sung this anthem at the top of their lungs and to my record label for letting me boldly title my debut album so memorably."

Other chart-toppers from Carter's debut album included "We Danced Anyway" (co-written by Berg and Randy Scruggs), "How Do I Get There" (co-written by Carter and Chris Farren), and "Count Me In" (co-written by Carter and Chuck Jones).

As part of the album's 25th Anniversary celebration, Carter will perform on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, October 16, as part of the Opry's 4,998th show. To purchase tickets, click HERE

Did I Shave My Legs for This?

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD + DIGITAL DELUXE

CD

"I've Loved Enough To Know" "We Danced Anyway" "Count Me In" "If This Is Love" "Love Ain't Worth Making" "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye" "How Do I Get There" "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original) "That's How You Know It's Love" "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (remastered original) "To The Other Side" "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version) "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (2021 version)

DIGITAL DELUXE

"I've Loved Enough To Know" "We Danced Anyway" "Count Me In" "If This Is Love" "Love Ain't Worth Making" "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye" "How Do I Get There" "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original) "That's How You Know It's Love" "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (remastered original) "To The Other Side" "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version) "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (2021 version) "Angel Without A Prayer" " Rita Valentine " "I Can't Shake You"** "Are You Coming Home Today?"** "Turn Those Wheels Around"** "Graffiti Bridge" "We Share a Wall"** "Don't Let Go"** "Just What You Need"** "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (alternate version)**

** Previously unreleased digitally

DEANA CARTER

