Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting, Announces Astounding Results Driven by the QCI Market Basket Analysis

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative data analytics solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Market Basket Analysis tool. This groundbreaking technology opens the door to product-based marketing, enabling businesses to enhance slot revenue and customer engagement like never before.

Market Basket Analysis is a critical step in understanding customer behavior and preferences, allowing casinos to make data-driven decisions to improve their slot strategies. QCI's Market Basket Analysis tool is designed to empower gaming operations, as well as businesses across various industries, with the ability to unlock the potential of product-based marketing.

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting, commented, "We have been working on a joint project with QCI for one of our strategic partners in Oklahoma and the insights being driven by the QCI Market Basket Analysis Tool have been astounding. Our customer has been thrilled with the results of the consulting engagement and the results driven by the QCI tool."

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of QCI, shared his insights on the significance of product-based marketing: "Product-based marketing is an essential part of most industries and how they do business. I am proud of how QCI has tools that allow this critical revenue-driving step to be added to gaming operations. By focusing on the product-customer relationship, I have seen a reliable 10% revenue improvement, and for that, I was given a Smithsonian Laureate for heroism in information technology. At QCI, we have invented the tools that make this approach available for everybody."

Key Features of QCI's Market Basket Analysis Tool:

Enhanced Customer Insights: Gain a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behavior patterns by analyzing the combinations of products frequently purchased together.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize actionable insights to optimize marketing strategies, improve product recommendations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Revenue Enhancement: Drive revenue growth by tailoring marketing campaigns based on customer product preferences and optimizing product bundling strategies.

User-Friendly Interface: QCI's intuitive and user-friendly interface ensures that businesses of all sizes can easily leverage the power of market basket analysis.

Scalability: QCI's tool is designed to scale with your business, accommodating the evolving needs and demands of your marketing efforts.

With QCI's Market Basket Analysis tool, casinos now have the opportunity to implement product-based marketing strategies that were once reserved for industry giants. This innovative solution empowers businesses to make informed decisions, increase revenue, and build stronger customer relationships.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

