DeAndre Hopkins, NFL FLAG, Arizona Cardinals Debut DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has teamed up with NFL FLAG and the Arizona Cardinals to bring the latest official NFL FLAG league, DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football, to Phoenix, AZ.

DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football will offer elementary and middle school boys and girls a one-of-a-kind flag football experience, access to premier playing facilities, Cardinals and NFL FLAG gear and apparel, and exclusive content and training tips from DeAndre himself.

"I'm excited to present the DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football to the Arizona community," said Hopkins. "This program is a great way to not only grow the game of football, but help push something I'm very passionate about, youth health and wellness. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to making some unforgettable memories this upcoming season!"

League locations include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, Tempe, and Laveen, with more to be added throughout the year.

The winter season will run from December 4, 2021, through February 5th, 2022 with league play hosted exclusively on Saturdays.

The Arizona Cardinals join DeAndre Hopkins and NFL FLAG in their effort to provide access to flag football to boys and girls across the U.S. Participants of the DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG football league will now have exclusive access to NFL FLAG's quality programming, special events and experiences hosted by the Arizona Cardinals and DeAndre Hopkins.

"It is great to see current NFL players like DeAndre start a NFL FLAG league in the greater Phoenix community," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development. "These efforts will create more opportunities for all kids to learn the game of football."

In partnership with Every Kid Sports, NFL FLAG works to make the game of flag football more accessible and affordable to athletes from income-restricted families across the U.S.

Every Kid Sports, a leading national non-profit dedicated to removing the financial barriers of youth recreational sports, covers the cost of registration fees for athletes from income-restricted families so they can experience the positive benefits of playing sports.

Starting in Fall 2021, Every Kid Sports allows NFL FLAG qualifying athletes to register for a league for only $10.

"DeAndre has always been outspoken about the importance of giving back to his community, and we're thrilled he chose to make an impact through NFL FLAG," said NFL FLAG Executive Director and RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. "We're grateful for DeAndre's partnership and excited to get more NFL stars involved in NFL FLAG leagues across the country so we can help create even more opportunities for athletes to play."

All games will follow NFL FLAG Return-to-Play Protocol, as well as federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of athletes and staff. All events are subject to change, delays, and/or cancellation depending upon recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

Registration is currently open until Sunday, November 14, 2021. For more information, visit www.DeAndreHopkinsNFLFLAG.com.

With more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states, NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact sport for youth ages 5-17. NFL FLAG is the only flag football league where players wear officially-licensed NFL gear.

Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with regular participation of more than three million youth and adults each year.

For more information and the latest news about NFL FLAG operated by RCX Sports, visit www.NFLFLAG.com.

ABOUT NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

ABOUT RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

ABOUT EVERY KID SPORTS

Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the "paying field" of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 50,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, NFL, T-Mobile, Little League International and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org.

