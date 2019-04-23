Deans & Lyons Attorneys Honored Among Best in Dallas

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory L. Deans and Michael P. Lyons, co-founders of the trial law firm Deans & Lyons LLP, along with partner Christopher J. Simmons, have earned selection to D Magazine's 2019 Best Lawyers in Dallas listing.

"This is a firm focused on achieving the best possible results for our clients," said Mr. Lyons. "Greg, Chris and I appreciate that our dedication has not gone unrecognized by our peers."

The Best Lawyers in Dallas list is determined through peer voting and extensive review by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in concert with the magazine's editors.

Known for employing innovative strategies, Mr. Lyons has earned a reputation as a client-first, "go-to" trial lawyer for catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as highly complex business disputes. This is his seventh time to earn D Magazine honors, and he is one of a select few to be recognized for both business litigation and personal injury trial work.

Mr. Deans is known as a tough, tenacious litigator and negotiator whether he's arguing a mass torts case or navigating a complex business dispute. Routinely asked to lead the trial team in "bet-the-company" exposure, he often handles construction defect, catastrophic personal injury, negligence, and products liability disputes. In addition to his 2019 Best Lawyers selection, he has been named to the Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers listing six times.

Mr. Simmons represents plaintiffs and defendants in complex catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death litigation involving products liability, premises liability, professional negligence, industrial and workplace accidents, and motor vehicles. He earned recognition on D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 listing in both 2018 and 2019 and has also made the Texas Rising Stars list of Top 100 Up-and-Coming young lawyers three times.

The complete Best Lawyers in Dallas list is featured in the May 2019 edition of D Magazine and is available at http://www.dmagazine.com.

Dallas-based Deans & Lyons LLP maintains a reputation as one of the state's premier trial boutique firms. Its lawyers routinely handle high-stakes litigation of all kinds, including matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, business disputes, professional liability, real estate, securities, and construction. To learn more, visit http://www.deanslyons.com.

