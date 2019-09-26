Deans & Lyons Co-Founder Michael Lyons Named Among Top 100 DFW Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deans & Lyons LLP co-founder Michael Lyons has been selected among the Top 100 Dallas-Fort Worth attorneys in the 2019 edition of the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide.

The Top 100 list recognizes the DFW region's leading attorneys regardless of practice focus. He earned additional recognition among the state's leading trial lawyers for his work handling catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, and complex business disputes.

Super Lawyers is the most recent accolade for Mr. Lyons, who earlier this year was selected to The Best Lawyers in America and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas lists. A member of both the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, he also is a Lifetime Achievement member of America's Top 100 Attorneys for Texas.

Also earning 2019 Texas Super Lawyers honors were firm co-founder Greg Deans for his business litigation work and partner Katie Stepp for her general litigation practice.

"This firm's focus is all about winning results for clients, and our attorneys demonstrate that through innovative and aggressive representation," said Mr. Lyons. "Honors such as Super Lawyers demonstrate a respect for that approach from our peers in the legal world."

In 2019, all six of the firm's eligible attorneys earned recognition from either Texas Super Lawyers or the companion Rising Stars listing of the state's top young attorneys.

Partners Courtney Bowline and Chris Simmons were named to the Risings Stars list earlier this year for their work on personal injury and wrongful death cases and Stephen Higdon was selected for his general business litigation practice. Mr. Simmons earned additional recognition among Rising Stars' Up-and-Coming 100.

Texas Super Lawyers is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is based on a statewide survey of lawyers followed by extensive editorial review. For more information, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

Dallas-based Deans & Lyons LLP maintains a reputation as one of the state's premier trial boutique firms. Its lawyers routinely handle high-stakes litigation of all kinds, including matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, business disputes, professional liability, securities, and construction. To learn more, visit http://www.deanslyons.com.

