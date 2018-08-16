Deans & Lyons Partner Chris Simmons Honored Among Top Young Dallas Lawyers

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deans & Lyons partner Chris Simmons has earned selection to D Magazine's 2019 list of Best Lawyers Under 40, an honor based on peer review by other Dallas-area attorneys.

One of just 75 lawyers recognized this year, Mr. Simmons is making the list for the second time.

"Chris is an exceptional attorney who excels in the courtroom," said Deans & Lyons co-founder Michael Lyons. "This is a firm built on results, and clients know that they can depend on Chris for the best possible outcome."

Mr. Simmons handles complex catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases involving products liability, premises liability, professional negligence, industrial and workplace accidents and motor vehicles before judges, juries, and arbitrators in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and throughout the country. He also devotes a significant part of his practice to handling business disputes and commercial litigation in a variety of complex civil litigation matters involving breach of contract, business torts, and other business-related controversies.

"Serving as a counselor to my clients is a responsibility I take very seriously," says Mr. Simmons. "My primary commitment is to help them navigate their way through what is often their most trying time."

D Magazine's 2019 listing of the Best Lawyers Under 40 was determined through a peer‐review voting process, with ballots submitted by thousands of area lawyers. An independent panel of attorneys assisted the magazine's editors in selecting the final list. The complete list is featured in the January edition of D Magazine and is available online at www.dmagazine.com.

In addition to the D Magazine honors, Mr. Simmons was recognized on Texas Lawyer's "On the Rise" list of young lawyers, one of the publication's 2018 Professional Excellence Awards. He also has been chosen multiple times for Super Lawyers magazine's Rising Stars' listing of the top young plaintiff litigators in Texas, as well as being named among the top 100 Up-and-Coming lawyers in the state regardless of practice focus.

Deans & Lyons, LLP, has offices in Dallas and Houston and maintains a reputation as one of the state's premier trial boutique firms. Its lawyers routinely handle high-stakes litigation of all kinds, including matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, business disputes, professional liability, real estate, securities, and construction. To learn more, visit http://www.deanslyons.com.

