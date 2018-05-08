Deans & Lyons Secures Settlement for Austin Musician Who Suffered Life-Altering Injuries After Being Struck by Car

The lawsuit alleged that Ms. Boone, formerly of The Damnations and now The Delines, was injured in April 2016 as she walked through a parking lot where wheel stops had been removed and replaced with picnic tables. A motorist in the parking lot mistakenly depressed the accelerator rather than the brake, causing the vehicle to crash through a picnic table and pin Ms. Boone against the side of the building.

"What Amy has endured following this incident has been remarkably difficult," said Ms. Boone's attorney Michael Lyons, co-founder of Deans & Lyons. "It is nothing short of a miracle that Amy survived, but her life has been profoundly altered. Our hope is that this settlement will allow her to move forward to find a new normal for her life. She remains an incredibly thoughtful and talented woman and it was a pleasure to represent her."

Ms. Boone endured eight surgeries during an initial month-long stay in the hospital. Despite extensive additional treatment, including surgery for placement of a large skin graft, the severity of her injuries resulted in an open wound on her leg more than 15 months after the incident. Following intensive therapy, she remains unable to walk without the assistance of a cane.

Best known in Austin for her work with The Damnations, an alt-country band she formed with her sister Deborah Kelly in the 1990s, Ms. Boone had been touring and recording with The Delines at the time of the accident.

The case is Amy Boone v. Century Club, LLC, et al., Cause No. D-1-GN-16-005557 in Travis County District Court.

