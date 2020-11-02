Deans Stepp Law Founding Partners Named to Exclusive Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp, the founding partners at Deans Stepp Law, have been selected for inclusion in the elite Texas Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Texas are recognized by Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, as well as peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Deans has been named to the Super Lawyers list for eight consecutive years and, previous to that, was named by the organization to its Rising Stars list in 2006 and 2007, which recognizes only 2.5% of attorneys under the age of 40. He has also received the following recognitions: Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine (2019), Top Attorneys in Texas by Texas Monthly (2019), and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in North Texas (2018-2019). His practice focuses on complex business disputes, construction defects, catastrophic personal injury, negligence, and product liability.

Stepp has been recognized by Super Lawyers every year since 2014, and prior to that was listed to the Rising Stars list for seven consecutive years. Additionally, she has been named as Top Women Attorneys in Texas by Texas Monthly (2020), and Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine (2017), among others. Stepp's practice primarily focuses on toxic tort, commercial litigation, premises liability, product liability, catastrophic personal injury, and wrongful death.

In addition, Courtney Bowline, a partner at Deans Stepp Law, was named to the Super Lawyers' Rising Stars list for the seventh consecutive year. Bowline has also been recognized as Texas' Outstanding Young Women Lawyers (2019). Her practice focuses primarily on commercial litigation, premises, and product liability litigation.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

ABOUT DEANS STEPP LAW

Founded in January of 2020, Deans Stepp Law focuses on litigating complex business cases, including commercial litigation, wrongful death, trucking liability, negligence, product liability, and banking. The firm's attorneys represent both defendants and plaintiffs in Texas and nationally. They are headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at www.ds-law.com.

Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp, the founding partners at Deans Stepp Law, have been selected for inclusion in the elite Texas Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Texas are recognized by Super Lawyers.

